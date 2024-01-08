Technology News

BTC-Accepting Businesses Rose by Over 170 Percent in 2023, Some Also Identified in India: Report

Bitcoin-accepting restaurants, bars, shops, and services reached the figure of 6,126 by the end of last year.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2024 14:40 IST
BTC-Accepting Businesses Rose by Over 170 Percent in 2023, Some Also Identified in India: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Executium

Bitcoin is the most expensive cryptocurrency presently trading at $43,240

Highlights
  • Italy showed over 1,000 BTC-accepting businesses
  • South Africa showed 380 such merchants
  • None were spotted in Russia and China
Advertisement

The number of vendors and businesses accepting payments through Bitcoin spiked by a whopping 174 percent last year. The most expensive cryptocurrency in existence, Bitcoin went through a notable slump in 2023 after several market shaking incidents like the collapse of FTX and Terra left investors high and dry. For most of the year, Bitcoin was trading around the mark of $30,000 (roughly Rs. 24.9 lakh) before finally shooting up over $40,000 (roughly Rs. 33.2 lakh) at the end of 2023.

Bitcoin-accepting restaurants, bars, shops, and services reached the figure of 6,126 by the end of last year, showed data from tracker BTC Map. To put the spike in perspective, BTC Map also showed that the number of businesses that were accepting payments via BTC at the start of 2023 stood at just 2,207 merchants.

BTC Map identifies regions where BTC is being used for daily transaction purposes through OpenStreetMap where people and merchants can tag these pro-crypto vendors and merchants. BTC Maps showing a rise in the number of pro-BTC merchants also indicates that more people are actively tagging spots where crypto payments are being accepted.

The regions of Central and South America alongside those in the US and Europe showed larger clusters of BTC-accepting businesses. Over 1,000 BTC-accepting businesses were tagged in Italy and 380 were marked in South Africa.

In India, data by the BTC Maps managed to identify BTC-accepting vendors in Surat, Mumbai, Gaya, Delhi, and Chennai. There were no tags identified in China and Russia.

With regulatory challenges starting to sort out gradually around the world, more brands could also open crypto payments in the times to come.

One of the biggest brands that started accepting payments in BTC was Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari. In October 2023, Ferrari decided to accept payments in the form of Bitcoin, Ether, and USD Coin in the US.

Fashion label Ralph Lauren, McDonald's, and Gucci are among other brands that have opened crypto payments in select regions.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, India, Crypto Payments
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Vivo Y28 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

BTC-Accepting Businesses Rose by Over 170 Percent in 2023, Some Also Identified in India: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y28 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Debuts in India:: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Gets a Price Cut in India: Check Revised Rates
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra Might Debut at These Prices
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale With Deals on Mobiles, Laptops Announced
  5. OnePlus 12R to Be Available for Purchase via Amazon: See Colour Options
  6. OnePlus Buds 3 With Active Noise Cancellation Launched at This Price
  7. Infinix Smart 8 to Launch in India on This Day; Price Teased
  8. Moto G34 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 9 Launch
  9. Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Reno 11 Price Tipped; to Launch in India on This Date
  10. OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R Prices Leaked Ahead of Global Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X6 Pro Camera, Display Details Teased Ahead of January 11 Launch
  2. Golden Globe Winners 2024: The Full List, From Oppenheimer to Succession
  3. BTC-Accepting Businesses Rose by Over 170 Percent in 2023, Some Also Identified in India: Report
  4. Vivo Y28 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple Begins Shipping Vision Pro to Warehouses in the US as Retail Stores Prepare for February Launch: Report
  6. Infinix Smart 8 India Launch Set for January 13; Price, Key Specifications Officially Teased
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Prices in India Dropped by Rs. 10,000 Ahead of Galaxy S24 Launch
  8. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Design Leaked via Hands-on Images, Suggests Leica-Branded Cameras
  9. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Reportedly Gets a New 4GB + 128GB Variant in India
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Trades at Over $43,000, Future Crypto Rally Relies on ETF Approvals in US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »