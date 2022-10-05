Technology News
loading

McDonald's Reportedly Accepting Bitcoin, Tether Payments in Swiss Town of Lugano

The project is expected to extend to payments for parking tickets, public services, and school fees for students.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 5 October 2022 12:59 IST
McDonald's Reportedly Accepting Bitcoin, Tether Payments in Swiss Town of Lugano

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Jurij Kenda

Switzerland remains a global leader in blockchain technology adoption

Highlights
  • Lugano citizens will be able to pay merchants in BTC, LVGA, and Tether
  • Tether has collaborated with crypto payments facilitator GoCrypto
  • The city plans to onboard more businesses before the end of 2022

Multinational fast food joint McDonald's has reportedly begun to accept Bitcoin and asset-backed stablecoin, Tether as payment in the Swiss town of Lugano as part of an ongoing crypto-friendly experiment in the Italian province in Switzerland. The development arrives after Lugano signed a memorandum of understanding with Tether Operations Limited in March 2022 allowing Lugano residents the option to pay for taxes, goods, and services, using digital currencies. Furthermore, with Tether's help, the Italian-speaking city is set on becoming a major blockchain hub.

Bitcoin Magazine tweeted a one-minute video of ordering food on McDonald's digital kiosk and then paying it at their regular register with the help of a mobile app. Along with this, the Tether logo was also spotted next to the Bitcoin symbol on the credit cash machine. It is understood that Tether is collaborating with global payments facilitator GoCrypto to enable crypto payments in the city.

"Earlier this year, Lugano and Tether signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a strategic collaboration through several initiatives, including to help local businesses integrate their existing payment services with the permitted stablecoins and Bitcoin," said Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Tether speaking to Bitcoin Magazine.

"We have been working together to ensure the technological infrastructure is in place to support this and today we watch all of that hard work come to fruition," Ardoino said.

Merchants participating in the initiative so far include fast food giant McDonald's, a handful of art galleries and others.

Apart from onboarding merchants, the initiative wants to extend crypto payments later to include parking tickets, public services and student tuition. Residents of Lugano will also be allowed to pay taxes using cryptocurrencies.

To support the rollout, Tether created multimillion-dollar funds to help finance blockchain startups in the region and collaborate with local universities and research institutions to educate younger generations on cryptocurrencies.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, McDonalds, Tether
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Offers Bring Discounts on Pixel Buds A-Series, Fibit Inspire 2
Xbox Game Pass October 2022: Scorn, Chivalry 2, A Plague Tale: Requiem, and 8 More Games

Related Stories

McDonald's Reportedly Accepting Bitcoin, Tether Payments in Swiss Town of Lugano
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Meet the NFT Artist Who Sold a Trashcan Image for $252,000
  3. Samsung Jet 90 Complete Vacuum Cleaner Review
  4. Realme RMX1901 With Dual Rear Cameras, Gradient Design Spotted on TENAA
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.