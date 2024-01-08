Technology News
Vivo Y28 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y28 5G features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2024 14:21 IST
Vivo Y28 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y28 5G is offered in Crystal Purple and Glitter Aqua colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo Y28 5G runs on Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13
  • The handset has an IP54-rated build
  • Vivo Y28 5G has a dual rear camera unit
Vivo Y28 5G has been launched in India on Monday (January 8). The latest Y-series smartphone by Vivo comes in two colour options and flaunts a 6.56-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Vivo Y28 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It packs a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The Vivo Y28 5G has an IP54 dust and splash-resistant rating.

Vivo Y28 5G price in India

Price of the Vivo Y28 5G is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB version is priced at Rs. 15,499, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,999. It is offered in Crystal Purple and Glitter Aqua colourways.

The Vivo Y28 5G is available for purchase starting today, across Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and major retail stores. The company is offering up to Rs. 1,500 discount for customers purchasing the smartphone using SBI, DBS, and IDFC First Bank cards.

Vivo Y28 5G specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y28 5G runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 840 nits of peak brightness, and 269ppi pixel density. The display has a centrally located waterdrop-style notch as well. It is powered by an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. With the extended RAM feature, the onboard memory can be virtually expanded up to 16GB.

For optics, the Vivo Y28 5G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture along with a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. The handset packs 128GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y28 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB 2.0 port, GPS, OTG, FM radio and A-GPS. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The handset has an IP54-rated build as well.

The Vivo Y28 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It measures 163x76x8.09mm and weighs 186 grams

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Vivo Y28 5G, Vivo Y28 5G price in india, Vivo Y28 5G Specifications, Vivo Y28, Vivo
