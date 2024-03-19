Technology News

Changpeng Zhao Announces New Project ‘Giggle Academy’ Despite Potential Legal Uncertainty

As per Zhao, no crypto token – existing or new – is part of this project.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 March 2024 12:11 IST
Changpeng Zhao Announces New Project ‘Giggle Academy’ Despite Potential Legal Uncertainty

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Darrin Zammit Lupi

Zhao is zeroing down on the gamification of learning

Highlights
  • Zhao’s learning project is not crypto focussed
  • Zhao’s project is aimed at imparting school-level education
  • Zhao is hiring teachers who can create digital content
Advertisement

After maintaining a distance from the social networking space, Binance founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao seems to be on track for a comeback. In a post on X, Zhao said he is going to be launching a new project called Giggle Academy. This is a free-for-all education project that aims to provide basic education for grades 1-12 through engaging, interactive games. As per Zhao, no crypto token – existing or new – is part of this project.

Zhao stepped down from the position of Binance's CEO last year, after he pleaded guilty for violating anti-money laundering and sanctions laws in the US. He is now facing potential jailtime, a decision on which will be finalised around April 30 when Zhao is slated to appear on court for this verdict.

Despite these legal uncertainties, Zhao has decided to go forward with launching Giggle Academy. Zhao is hiring for a small team including teachers who can create digital content, to run this project and report directly to him.

“Building a high-quality and sticky education platform that is entirely free and accessible to all is the most impactful thing I could do for the next chapter of my life,” Zhao said on the official website of this virtual academy.

In the whitepaper of this project, Zhao has mentioned that this educational project is aimed at providing access to underprivileged kids in developing countries. In addition to basic school subjects like languages, maths, science, and biology – Zhao is looking to include subjects like blockchain, AI, finance, negotiations, and entrepreneurship among others.

Zhao is zeroing down on the gamification of learning – intended to reward students with NFT badges, scores, and rankings.

“Education is fundamental to everything in our world. My area of expertise is building (teams to build) software platforms. We (together with a team) can reach hundreds of millions of people. This is scalable, and thus high impact,” Zhao further noted.

The former Binance CEO has been freed in the United States on a $175 million (roughly Rs. 1,450 crore) bond after pleading guilty in November to money laundering violations. His plea also included a $50 million (roughly Rs. 414 crore) fine and required that he step down as Binance chief executive.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Changpeng Zhao, Binance, Giggle Academy
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Nvidia Announces Platform With Generative AI Features to Power Humanoid Robots

Related Stories

Changpeng Zhao Announces New Project ‘Giggle Academy’ Despite Potential Legal Uncertainty
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With Sony IMX890 Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Ultra Now Available With Special Offers
  3. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 With 108-Megapixel Cameras Debut: See Prices
  4. TRAI Introduces New Rules for SIM Card Porting: Check Here
  5. Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Note 40 Pro Debut With Up to 100W Fast Charging
  6. Motorola Edge 50 Pro to Launch in India Soon;Â Flipkart MicrositeÂ Goes Live
  7. These Phones to Launch With the New Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  8. WhatsApp Beta for Android Lets Beta Testers Try Out These Two Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Games for PC to Expand Support for Native PC Games This Year
  2. YouTube Announces Labels to Highlight AI-Generated Content; Tells Creators to Disclose Altered Videos
  3. Changpeng Zhao Announces New Project ‘Giggle Academy’ Despite Potential Legal Uncertainty
  4. WhatsApp Begins Testing 60-Second Status Updates, QR Code Scanner Shortcut for UPI Payments
  5. Stability AI Releases Stable Video 3D, an AI Model That Can Render 3D Videos From 2D Images
  6. Nvidia Announces Platform With Generative AI Features to Power Humanoid Robots
  7. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, Magic 6 Ultimate With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Nvidia Unveils B200 Flagship AI Chip, New AI Software Tools at Annual Conference
  10. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 With 108-Megapixel Main Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »