‘Discover India Through Digital Art’: Club Mahindra on its First Ever NFT Series

The holders of these NFTs will automatically become eligible to churn additional benefits related to their travel and vacation plans.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 October 2023 14:57 IST
Photo Credit: Club Mahindra

Holders of these NFT will get a complimentary two-nights/three-days holiday voucher

  • Club Mahindra has launched its first NFT collection
  • Club Mahindra NFTs can be bought by members and non-members
  • Club Mahindra’s parent company is also open to Web3 experiments
Club Mahindra, a travel and hospitality firm in India, has announced the launch of its first ever NFT series called ‘Discover India'. Built on the Polygon blockchain, this series of digital collectibles will be generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI), fusing paintings by international artists with must-visit destinations that the country has to offer. The collection will have a total of 25 artworks, priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 12,000. The holders of these NFTs will automatically become eligible to churn additional benefits related to their travel and vacation plans.

Club Mahindra has handpicked some resorts, landscapes of which AI will merge with the artworks of maestros like Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, and Leonardo Da Vinci among others.

Holders of these NFTs will get a complimentary two-nights/three-days holiday voucher for Club Mahindra resorts.

“NFTs are an enabler for us to offer an immersive experience to our consumers as digital collectibles and blockchain technology is evolving in India. We are thrilled to present these artistic interpretations of our resort images,” Pratik Mazumder, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India said in an official statement.

Images of these NFTs have emerged on social media.

The company has partnered with Treasurepack to host these NFTs. TreasurePack is a Web3 solutions company that tokenises items as per the requirements of brands, platforms, and publishers.

Only a handful of established brands in India have forayed into the NFT sector as India awaits a final framework for crypto rules.

Founded in 1945, the parent company of Mahindra Club that is the Mahindra Group is one of the most valued companies of India, that has also established itself abroad. Its owner, Anand Mahindra, has often expressed interest in exploring the Web3 sector. Back in April this year, Anand Mahindra had hinted that he may soon let people purchase Mahindra cars via Bitcoin payments.

In March 2022, Mahindra and Mahindra marked its first entry into the NFT space with the release of its first set of digital collectables, joining the likes of MG Motor India in the automotive space.

Other brands that have launched NFTs in India include automobile company Skoda, real estate major Hiranandani, and Cadbury.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFT, Club Mahindra, Web3
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Again; Said to Offer Triple Rear Cameras

