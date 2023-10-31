Club Mahindra, a travel and hospitality firm in India, has announced the launch of its first ever NFT series called ‘Discover India'. Built on the Polygon blockchain, this series of digital collectibles will be generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI), fusing paintings by international artists with must-visit destinations that the country has to offer. The collection will have a total of 25 artworks, priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 12,000. The holders of these NFTs will automatically become eligible to churn additional benefits related to their travel and vacation plans.

Club Mahindra has handpicked some resorts, landscapes of which AI will merge with the artworks of maestros like Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, and Leonardo Da Vinci among others.

Holders of these NFTs will get a complimentary two-nights/three-days holiday voucher for Club Mahindra resorts.

“NFTs are an enabler for us to offer an immersive experience to our consumers as digital collectibles and blockchain technology is evolving in India. We are thrilled to present these artistic interpretations of our resort images,” Pratik Mazumder, Chief Marketing Officer, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India said in an official statement.

Images of these NFTs have emerged on social media.

Club Mahindra unveils limited-edition NFT series, bridging art and travel in digital fusionhttps://t.co/r0xDgyuxzL#NFTs — yjp (@dogryptoyjp) October 30, 2023

The company has partnered with Treasurepack to host these NFTs. TreasurePack is a Web3 solutions company that tokenises items as per the requirements of brands, platforms, and publishers.

Only a handful of established brands in India have forayed into the NFT sector as India awaits a final framework for crypto rules.

Founded in 1945, the parent company of Mahindra Club that is the Mahindra Group is one of the most valued companies of India, that has also established itself abroad. Its owner, Anand Mahindra, has often expressed interest in exploring the Web3 sector. Back in April this year, Anand Mahindra had hinted that he may soon let people purchase Mahindra cars via Bitcoin payments.

In March 2022, Mahindra and Mahindra marked its first entry into the NFT space with the release of its first set of digital collectables, joining the likes of MG Motor India in the automotive space.

Other brands that have launched NFTs in India include automobile company Skoda, real estate major Hiranandani, and Cadbury.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.