Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Again; Said to Offer Triple Rear Cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is likely to support 25W wired fast charging.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 October 2023 14:23 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A15 5G may pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • The handset is said to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The Galaxy A15 5G may ship with Android 13 based One UI
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is expected to launch soon. The model is said to succeed Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which was released in India in January this year with an octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. Details about the purported Galaxy A15 5G surfaced online last month. Design renders of the handset and several key specifications of the handset have also leaked. Now, some more specifications of the smartphone have been leaked online. A tipster has also suggested the likely price of the phone.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) suggested in a post on X (formerly Twitter), that the price of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A15 5G model could start from $149 (roughly Rs. 12,400). The phone is likely to be available in Black and Blue colour options and in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, according to the tipster.

The tipster added that the Galaxy A15 5G will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with Mali G57 GPU. It is said to come with up to 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset may ship with Android 13-based One UI.

As per the leak, a triple rear camera unit will be available on the Galaxy A15 5G, and is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 10x zoom, a 5-megapixel sensor with likely an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel camera with a possible depth sensor. The font camera is said to be equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A15 is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging support. For security, the handset will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, as per the tipster. An earlier report suggested that the phone may measure 160.2mm x 76.8mm x 8.4mm in size.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

