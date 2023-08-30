Technology News

Elon Musk's X Acquires Currency Transmitter License, Could Introduce Crypto Payments: Report

The currency transmitter license is a legal requirement for money transfer companies.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 August 2023 16:41 IST
Elon Musk's X Acquires Currency Transmitter License, Could Introduce Crypto Payments: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

In July Michigan, Missouri, and New Hampshire also granted money transmitter licence to X

Highlights
  • Elon Musk acquired X (formerly Twitter) last year
  • Musk wishes to make X an ‘everything app’
  • X users predict DOGE could become the currency of X in the coming times

Elon Musk's X has acquired a currency transmitter licence for the microblogging platform in a US state, suggesting that the social networking platform formerly called Twitter could soon support processing payments in crypto as well as fiat currencies. This licence gives a company the right to facilitate custody, transfer, and exchange of digital currencies. Musk, who acquired X last year, has said he wants to transform it into an "everything app". The billionaire envisions the X as a platform that would let users communicate, share, and also process payments in the future.

According to a CoinTelegraph report, X has acquired a currency transmitter licence in Rhode Island. The currency transmitter license is a legal requirement for money transfer companies in the US, as per the report.

It is said that the payments feature on X may initially only allow payments in fiat currencies. In the later stages of its upgrade, however, the feature could allow the transfer and exchange of cryptocurrencies as well.

The crypto market responded positively on Wednesday. The valuation of the crypto sector spiked overnight by four percent, to bring its value to $1.09 trillion (roughly Rs 90,07,269 crore), according to CoinMarketCap.

Musk's favourite altcoin — Dogecoin — also spiked in value by over three percent in the backdrop of this news to trade at $0.066 (roughly Rs. 5.42). Strangely enough, Musk himself has not posted anything about the company acquiring the license.

It is notable that Rhode Island is not the only US state to have granted this money transmitter licence to X. Earlier this year, Michigan, Missouri, and New Hampshire among other US states also approved the licence for X, making Rhode Island the seventh state to have done so, according to the CoinTelegraph report.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Elon Musk, X, Twitter, Crypto Payments
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
iQoo Z8x Processor, Battery Specifications Confirmed Ahead of August 31 Debut: All Details

Related Stories

Elon Musk's X Acquires Currency Transmitter License, Could Introduce Crypto Payments: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's 'Wonderlust' Event Takes Place on September 12: What to Expect
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Processor, Storage Options Leaked: Details
  3. Jawan to The Equalizer 3: The 10 Biggest Movies in September
  4. iPhone 15 Series to Launch on September 12 at Apple 'Wonderlust' Event
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Could Be Lighter Than Last Year's Model Due to This Reason
  6. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  7. Oppo Watch 4 Pro With 1.91-Inch LTPO AMOLED Screen Launched: See Price
  8. Oppo Find N3 Flip With Triple Rear Cameras Launched at This Price
  9. Realme GT 5 Debuts in China With Up to 24GB of RAM: Check Price
  10. Huawei Mate 60 Pro With Satellite Calling Support Debuts at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's X Acquires Currency Transmitter License, Could Introduce Crypto Payments: Report
  2. iQoo Z8x Processor, Battery Specifications Confirmed Ahead of August 31 Debut: All Details
  3. Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 2 Coming Soon With Performance Fixes, New Ending for Karlach, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Could Come With Exynos SoC in Europe, Galaxy S24 Ultra Storage Options Tipped
  5. Starfield’s ‘Boundary Reached’ Message and Potential Exploration Limits Have Raised Concerns Among Fans
  6. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Finally Trades Above $27,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Recover From Losses
  7. Huawei Mate 60 Pro With 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display, Satellite Calling Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence of Sulphur on Moon, Search for Hydrogen Underway: ISRO
  9. Xiaomi Says EV Plans Running Ahead of Schedule Amid Revenue Drop Report
  10. Google Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Enterprise Customers at $30 Monthly Fee
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.