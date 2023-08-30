Technology News

NPCI Launches India’s Own Blockchain-Backed Open-Source Project ‘Falcon’: All Details

Falcon will combine the elements of Kubernetes and Hyperledger to simplify the creation and maintenance of advanced grade blockchain solutions.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 August 2023 18:31 IST
NPCI Launches India's Own Blockchain-Backed Open-Source Project 'Falcon': All Details

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The NPCI designed ‘Vajra’ in 2020 for automating payment settlements using blockchain

Highlights
  • NPCI announced Falcon on August 29
  • The payments body functions under the RBI
  • NPCI is gradually exploring blockchain use cases

India has maintained a rather sceptic stance towards accepting cryptocurrencies as part of its financial systems, but is keeping an open approach towards exploring blockchain technology. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on August 29, announced the launch of Falcon — an open-source project that aims to simplify the management and use of blockchains based on ‘Hyperledger Fabric' and supported on Kubernetes clusters. Essentially, Falcon is expected to help developers innovate on blockchain-based payment solutions.

“Whether you're a blockchain enthusiast, developer, or enterprise seeking to harness the power of distributed ledger technology using Hyperledger Fabric, Falcon is your go-to solution for efficient, reliable, and automated Fabric network deployment,” the NPCI wrote in its official statement.

This offering from the NPCI is expected to help blockchain developers to use the distributed ledger technology to facilitate efficient, reliable, and automated deployment of network as well as Web3 solutions.

What is Hyperledger?

Hyperledger Fabric was initiated by Digital Asset and IBM, as per Investopedia. Hyperledger fabric is an enterprise-level permission blockchain network. The framework serves as a foundation for creating blockchain-based products and solutions.

What are Kubernetes Clusters?

Developed by Google engineers Joe Beda, Brendan Burns, and Craig McLuckie in 2014, Kubernetes is an open-source platform that assists the management of packaged software codes, also called containerised applications. A Kubernetes cluster is a set of nodes that run containerised applications.

“Kubernetes automates operational tasks of container management and includes built-in commands for deploying applications, rolling out changes to your applications, scaling your applications up and down to fit changing needs, monitoring your applications, and more—making it easier to manage applications,” Google Cloud has explained in its blog post.

About NPCI's Falcon Plans

Falcon will combine the elements of Kubernetes and Hyperledger to simplify the creation and maintenance of advanced grade blockchain solutions.

Many have congratulated NPCI for launching Falcon, predicting that it could “accelerate last mile delivery of blockchain based solution and enhance developer experience.”

Back in 2020, the NPCI designed ‘Vajra', a blockchain-based system for automating payment clearing and settlement processes for NPCI products.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NPCI, Falcon, Blockchain
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
NPCI Launches India’s Own Blockchain-Backed Open-Source Project ‘Falcon’: All Details
