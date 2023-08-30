Technology News
iQoo Z8x Processor, Battery Specifications Confirmed Ahead of August 31 Debut: All Details

iQoo Z8x is claimed to offer a battery life of 20 hours while browsing short videos.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 August 2023 16:04 IST
iQoo Z8x Processor, Battery Specifications Confirmed Ahead of August 31 Debut: All Details

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z8x will succeed the iQoo Z7x (pictured)

Highlights
  • iQoo Z8x will debut alongside the iQoo Z8 in China
  • The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  • The iQoo Z8x is confirmed to pack 6,000mAh battery

iQoo Z8x is set to debut in China on Thursday alongside the iQoo Z8, as the latest additions to the company's Z series of phones, and iQoo has now revealed the phone's key specifications on Weibo. The upcoming iQoo Z8x will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset. The phone is expected to debut as the successort to the iQoo Z7x, which was launched earlier this year in China. The latter is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging.

According to a Weibo post by iQoo, the upcoming iQoo Z8x will be equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. The processor is claimed to have scored 600,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmark test. The company says CPU performance has increased by 25 percent and GPU performance by 30 percent, compared to its predecessor.

The Chinese smartphone maker has also revealed the battery specifications of its upcoming smartphone. The iQoo Z8x will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery which is similar to its predecessor, the iQoo Z7x. The phone is claimed to offer up to 20 hours of watching short videos and reading or browsing for up to 32 hours.

Other posts from the company reveal that the iQoo Z8x will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup housed in two circular camera cutouts. However, the detailed specifications of the smartphone's cameras are yet to be revealed.

The iQoo Z8x will be launched as a successor to the iQoo Z7x, which was launched earlier this year in China. The handset sports a 6.64-inch full-HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC.

The iQoo Z7x ships with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, it houses an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. The handset is powered by a 6,000mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. 

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

iQoo Z8x, iQoo Z8x specifications, iQoo
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
iQoo Z8x Processor, Battery Specifications Confirmed Ahead of August 31 Debut: All Details
