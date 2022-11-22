Technology News
loading

Two Arrested in Estonia for Cheating Hundreds of Thousands in $575 Million Crypto Fraud Scheme

The suspects invited people to invest in their cryptocurrency token, but did not develop the token as promised, the authorities said.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 22 November 2022 14:10 IST
Two Arrested in Estonia for Cheating Hundreds of Thousands in $575 Million Crypto Fraud Scheme

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Bermix Studio

The joint operation involved more than 100 police officers, including around 15 US federal agents.

Highlights
  • Tornado Cash allows concealing origin, destination of digital payments
  • The platform is accused of helping conceal billions in capital flows
  • Tornado Cash used to launder over $7 billion worth of virtual currency

Two men have been arrested in Estonia on suspicion of defrauding $575 million (roughly Rs. 4,700 crore) from hundreds of thousands of people in a cryptocurrency scheme, Estonian police said on Monday. Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turogin were arrested on Sunday in a joint operation by Estonian police and the FBI and Washington have requested the extradition of the two men, the police said in a statement.

"This is one of the largest fraud cases we've ever had in Estonia," Oskar Gross, head of the police's cybercrime bureau, was quoted as saying.

The statement said the suspects "invited people to invest in their cryptocurrency token. However, they did not develop the token as promised".

"Fraud proceeds were allegedly laundered through real estate purchases and shell companies," it added.

The joint operation involved more than 100 police officers, including around 15 US federal agents.

Back in August, Reuters reported that Dutch authorities arrested a 29-year-old man believed to be a developer for crypto mixing service Tornado Cash. The platform was added to the US sanctions list, after allegations that it was helping conceal billions in capital flows, including for North Korean hackers.

Tornado Cash is one of the largest crypto blenders identified as problematic by the US Treasury, as the online service makes it possible to conceal the origin or destination of digital payments, increasing their anonymity, by mixing cryptocurrencies.

The digital currency mixing service has allegedly been used to launder more than $7 billion (roughly Rs. 57,000 crore) worth of virtual currency since its creation in 2019, the Treasury had stated at the time, while announcing an enforcement action against Tornado Cash. That includes the more than $455 million (roughly Rs. 3,700 crore) stolen by the Lazarus Group, a state-sponsored hacker collective with ties to North Korea.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crypto, Cryptocurrency
Moto X40 AnTuTu Benchmark Score Revealed by Company Executive Ahead of Launch
Featured video of the day
Defunc Home: Where Your Sound Meets Your Style

Related Stories

Two Arrested in Estonia for Cheating Hundreds of Thousands in $575 Million Crypto Fraud Scheme
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G New Variant Launched in Japan: Check What's New
  2. Elon Musk Says Twitter in Hiring Mode, Weeks After Layoffs: Report
  3. Why Elon Musk Decided to Pause the Relaunch of Twitter Blue
  4. WhatsApp Desktop App Testing Screen Lock Feature for PC, Laptops: Report
  5. Simple Steps to Find Your UAN
  6. Infinix Hot 20 5G Series India Launch Set for December 1: All Details
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Gets Rs. 5,000 Price Cut in India: All Details
  8. Redmi K60 Concept Renders Hints at Flat Display, Design Changes: Details
  9. Xiaomi 13 Series Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Leica Cameras
  10. Bharti Airtel Rolls Out Minimum Monthly Prepaid Recharge Plan at Rs. 155
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With Single 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, IP68 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Zoom Annual Revenue Forecast Lowered Amid Decline in Online Business, Rising Inflation
  3. Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Updated With New Material You Design Toggles: How to Enable
  4. Two Arrested in Estonia for Cheating Hundreds of Thousands in $575 Million Crypto Fraud Scheme
  5. Moto X40 AnTuTu Benchmark Score Revealed by Company Executive Ahead of Launch
  6. JP Morgan Explores Launch of Crypto Wallet to Meet Market Needs, Patent Filing Hints
  7. Redmi K60 Concept Renders Suggest Flat Display With Centred Hole-Punch Cutout: Details
  8. Xiaomi 13 Series Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Leica Tuned Cameras
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE Get Android 13 Update with One UI 5: Reports
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE Tipped to Sport LCD Screen With Stylus Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.