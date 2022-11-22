Technology News
loading

Moto X40 AnTuTu Benchmark Score Revealed by Company Executive Ahead of Launch

Moto X40 will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC for flagship smartphones.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 22 November 2022 13:39 IST
Moto X40 AnTuTu Benchmark Score Revealed by Company Executive Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto X40 is expected to succeed the Moto Edge X30 that was released in China last year

Highlights
  • The Moto X40 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The phone scored 13,12,901 on AnTuTu.
  • Moto X40 is likely to launch as the Moto Edge 40 Pro in India.

Moto X40 launch in China is expected to take place soon, after the smartphone maker began teasing the arrival of the successor to the Moto X30. The company has confirmed to launch its next flagship smartphone with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which was unveiled earlier this month. The exact launch date of the device is yet to be announced. The Moto X40 will be among the first smartphones to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is claimed to offer a 25 percent improvement in performance, and up to 45 percent better power efficiency.

Ahead of the launch of the Moto X40, Lenovo Group General Manager for Mobile Division, Chen Jin, shared the AnTuTu benchmark score of the upcoming handset. The screenshot shared by Jin (via Weibo) shows that the Moto X40 has a score of 13,12,901 on AnTuTu, which is the highest by any smartphone to date. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered phone also outperforms the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, which was unveiled on November 8, with a score of 12,66,102 on AnTuTu. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC scored slightly higher, the difference in terms of performance should not be as much.

 

Moto X40 AnTuTu Score Moto X40 AnTuTu Score

Moto X40 AnTuTu Score
Photo Credit: Chen Jin/ Weibo

 

One of the reasons for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC scoring higher could be its new cluster setup. Both 4nm SoCs feature a tri-cluster setup but the arrangement varies. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC has a Prime core clocked at 3.2GHz and four performance cores clocked at 2.85GHz. It also has three efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz.

In comparison, the Dimensity 9200 SoC has a prime core clocked at 3.05GHz and three performance cores clocked at 2.8GHz. The MediaTek flagship SoC also features four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The benchmark numbers could also vary depending on how the respective SoCs are tuned for various flagship smartphones.

Considering both SoCs pack a lot of power, it would be interesting to see how efficient they are in daily use, once they make their way to flagship smartphones.

Other specifications of the Moto X40 were recently leaked. The phone is said to sport a 6.67-inch OLED display with curved edges on all four sides. It will come with a Full HD+ resolution and support for a 165Hz refresh rate. The display is also said to support a billion colours.

The phone is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. The hole-punch cutout at the top of the display is said to house a 60-megapixel front camera. The Moto X40 is also rumoured to pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging. It will run on the Android 13-based MyUX 5.0 out of the box.

The Moto X40 could arrive in India and other international markets as the Moto Edge 40 Pro.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Moto X40, 5G
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
JP Morgan Explores Launch of Crypto Wallet to Meet Market Needs, Patent Filing Hints
Featured video of the day
How a Smartphone Helped Build a Gaming Career

Related Stories

Moto X40 AnTuTu Benchmark Score Revealed by Company Executive Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G New Variant Launched in Japan: Check What's New
  2. Elon Musk Says Twitter in Hiring Mode, Weeks After Layoffs: Report
  3. Why Elon Musk Decided to Pause the Relaunch of Twitter Blue
  4. WhatsApp Desktop App Testing Screen Lock Feature for PC, Laptops: Report
  5. Simple Steps to Find Your UAN
  6. Infinix Hot 20 5G Series India Launch Set for December 1: All Details
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Gets Rs. 5,000 Price Cut in India: All Details
  8. Redmi K60 Concept Renders Hints at Flat Display, Design Changes: Details
  9. Xiaomi 13 Series Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Leica Cameras
  10. Bharti Airtel Rolls Out Minimum Monthly Prepaid Recharge Plan at Rs. 155
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With Single 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, IP68 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Zoom Annual Revenue Forecast Lowered Amid Decline in Online Business, Rising Inflation
  3. Google Docs, Sheets, Slides Updated With New Material You Design Toggles: How to Enable
  4. Two Arrested in Estonia for Cheating Hundreds of Thousands in $575 Million Crypto Fraud Scheme
  5. Moto X40 AnTuTu Benchmark Score Revealed by Company Executive Ahead of Launch
  6. JP Morgan Explores Launch of Crypto Wallet to Meet Market Needs, Patent Filing Hints
  7. Redmi K60 Concept Renders Suggest Flat Display With Centred Hole-Punch Cutout: Details
  8. Xiaomi 13 Series Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Leica Tuned Cameras
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE Get Android 13 Update with One UI 5: Reports
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE Tipped to Sport LCD Screen With Stylus Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.