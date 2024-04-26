Technology News

Samsung One UI 6.1.1 Update Tipped to Bring a Video AI Feature for Galaxy Smartphones

Samsung could introduce One UI 6.1.1 alongside Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 April 2024 13:32 IST
Samsung One UI 6.1.1 Update Tipped to Bring a Video AI Feature for Galaxy Smartphones

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung began rolling out the One UI 6.1 update for the Galaxy S23 family last month

  • Samsung’s Video AI feature could be part of Galaxy AI
  • One UI 6.1 update was unveiled in January with the Galaxy S24 series
  • Samsung is rumoured to add One UI 6.1 to its 2021 flagship phones
Samsung could be gearing up to introduce another artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature later this year, as per a new leak. A tipster has revealed that the company is planning to introduce a feature dubbed Video AI with the One UI 6.1.1 update. This could be part of Samsung's Galaxy AI suite of features which was unveiled in January and brought features such as Circle to Search, Live Translation, Interpreter, and more. Notably, Google and Samsung are collaborating to develop new AI features for the Android ecosystem.

According to tipster Ice Universe on X (formerly known as Twitter), the South Korean tech giant is working on a Video AI feature that it plans to ship with the One UI 6.1.1 update. The update is believed to be unveiled at the next Galaxy Unpacked event where the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are expected to launch. While nothing is known about what this new feature will do, the name does leave some hints to speculate.

The tech giant has added generative AI photo editing features with the Galaxy S24 series that allow users to resize, remove, or reposition objects within the image. However, there are no such features for video editing yet. Video AI could refer to AI-powered editing tools which can make the same edits as the photo editor but for videos. Another possibility could be AI text-to-video generation, however, it is unlikely since this technology is at a very nascent stage with companies such as OpenAI still working on its Sora model.

However, these are just speculations and if such a feature is indeed in the works, details will only be known at the next Galaxy Unpacked event which is rumoured to be held in July. For now, Samsung users with Galaxy AI-supported smartphones can use features such as Circle to Search for quick visual lookups, Chat Assist for improvements to typed messages, Note Assist in Notes app that can summarise, translate, and format the text, and more.

Earlier this month, Samsung confirmed that all its flagship devices from 2022 will get Galaxy AI features with One UI 6.1 starting in May.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung, One UI 6.1, Samsung One UI, Galaxy AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
