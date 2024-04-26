Realme C65 5G has been launched in India on Friday, April 26. This is the first phone from Realme to use MediaTek's new Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, which is claimed to have an AnTuTu score of more than 400,000. The handset comes with a Light Feather Design alongside a large, circular rear camera module, similar to the luxury watch-inspired Realme 12 series launched in the country earlier this year. Notably, the 4G variant of the Realme C65 model was introduced in select Asian countries earlier this month.

Realme C65 5G price in India, availability

The 4GB + 64GB variant of the Realme C65 5G is priced in India at Rs. 10,499, while the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB options are marked at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 12,499, respectively. The phone will be first available for sale from 4pm to 11:59pm IST on April 26 via Flipkart and the Realme India website. The company confirms that the first sale of the handset will begin in offline stores from April 26.

As part of its first sale, the company has detailed some offers. Customers purchasing the 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB variants can get bank offers of up to Rs. 500 on SBI, HDFC, ICICI, or Axis Bank cards or EMI options. The discount available on the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB is up to Rs. 1,000. To sum up these first sale offers, the phone can be bought at effective prices of Rs. 9,999, Rs. 10,999, and Rs. 11,499, respectively.

The Realme C65 5G comes in India in two colour options - Feather Green and Glowing Black.

Realme C65 5G specifications, features

The Realme C65 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (1,604 x 720 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 625 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

For optics, the Realme C65 5G is listed with an AI-backed 50-megapixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The camera system supports 1080p video recording at 30 frames per second.

The Realme C65 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired quick charging. It also supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and Realme's Dynamic Button and Air Gesture features, which we have previously seen on the Realme 12X 5G. The handset measures 165.6mm x 76.1mm x 7.89mm in size and weighs 190g.

