Technology News

Thailand Takes Decision to Ban Unlicenced Crypto Exchanges to Prevent Online Crime

ByBit, OKX, Gate.io, and Bitkub are among popular exchanges in Thailand.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 April 2024 13:49 IST
Thailand Takes Decision to Ban Unlicenced Crypto Exchanges to Prevent Online Crime

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Pongdanai Thongkasem

Thai SEC has advised people to withdraw funds saved on unregistered exchanges

Highlights
  • Crypto trading and holding is allowed in Thailand
  • Thailand does not accept any crypto asset as a fiat currency
  • Thai regulators aim to prevent the exploit of crypto assets
Advertisement

Thailand has decided that all crypto firms operating within its provincial limits must be officially licenced and approved to conduct businesses. The global crypto market has been swelling by the day, especially now when majority cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin are undergoing a bull run. With more investors flocking to the crypto circle, governments from around the world are taking actions to strengthen rules for companies and exchanges tied to the volatile sector. The aim is to ensure that crypto investments do not cause financial damages to the investor communities.

This week, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand released a public order that said that it was coordinating with the Thai government to block unauthorised providers of digital assets services.

“At the meeting on April 19, 2024, it was resolved to order the SEC to submit information on unauthorised digital asset service providers to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society Proceed to block access to the platform of the said service provider,” Pornanong Busaratrakul, Secretary-General of the Thai SEC said in an official statement.

Earlier this year, the government of India also announced that crypto players that were not registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) would not be allowed to operate their businesses in the country. Cryptocurrencies are capable of facilitating peer-to-peer transfers of large amounts of funds, even cross border, in real time. Since crypto transactions are largely anonymous, notorious miscreants exploit crypto assets to facilitate unlawful activities like money laundering.

Several governments across the world are trying to reduce the misuse of digital assets before the sector merges with the existing global financial systems uniformly. The Thai government, in its public order, has advised all citizens to withdraw any funds that they may have stacked on unregistered crypto exchanges to avoid facing any financial losses as the decision of banning unregistered exchanges comes into effect.

ByBit, OKX, Gate.io, and Bitkub are among popular platforms that are offering crypto exchange services in Thailand. The authorities of Thailand have now released a list of entities that offer crypto-related services but have not received official approvals to do so.

“The SEC would like to warn the public and investors to be careful of using services with unauthorized digital asset business operators. Because they will not be protected by law. There is also a risk of being deceived (scam) including the risk of money laundering,” the notice added.

The Thai authorities have also asked for public help in identifying unlicenced service providers from the digital assets sector. Thailand taking steps to tighten the oversight on crypto-related operations comes at a time when the crypto circle is widening in the tourist-favourite destination. It is estimated that 13.02 million people in Thailand, making for 9.3 percent of the total population, own cryptocurrencies.

Crypto crimes have already been causing financial damages to Thai citizens, the government there now wishes that crypto assets are not exploited from within its territory. In August 2023, Thailand's ministry of digital economy had claimed that over 2,00,000 Thai nationals were duped via Facebook where scammers lured them with crypto schemes and auctions for high returns, among other scams. The collective financial loss due to these scams had amounted to THB 10,000 million (roughly Rs. 2,370 crore), the Thai authorities had said at the time.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Thailand, India, Crypto Exchange, Licence, Ban
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Meta Reveals Big Plans for Its Horizon OS, Will Expand It to Third-Party Mixed-Reality Headset Makers

Related Stories

Thailand Takes Decision to Ban Unlicenced Crypto Exchanges to Prevent Online Crime
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy C55 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official: See Price
  2. Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Screen, Snapdragon 680 Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Lava ProWatch Zn With Bluetooth Calling, Heart-Rate Monitor Debuts in India
  4. Boat Storm Call 3 With 1.83-Inch Display Launched in India: See Price
  5. Vivo X100 Ultra Said to Come With Vivo's Self-Developed Imaging Technology
  6. Oppo K12 to Launch on April 24; Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed
  7. Google Pixel 8a Spotted Online in Blue, Green Colour Options: See Images
  8. Flipkart Upcoming Sale 2024: Check out Next Sale Date and Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Wars Jedi Survivor Hits Xbox Game Pass via EA Play on April 25, Spotted on EA Play on PS5 in Some Regions
  2. Thailand Takes Decision to Ban Unlicenced Crypto Exchanges to Prevent Online Crime
  3. Meta Reveals Big Plans for Its Horizon OS, Will Expand It to Third-Party Mixed-Reality Headset Makers
  4. Lava ProWatch Zn With Gorilla Glass Protection, Heart-Rate Monitor Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 Chipset and Android 13-Based MIUI Pad 14 Launched in India
  6. PS5, PC Exclusive Helldivers 2 Under 'Very Early' Discussions Over Possible Xbox Launch: Report
  7. Apple Reportedly Acquires French AI Firm Working With On-Device AI and Computer Vision
  8. Samsung Galaxy C55 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, Leather Back Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Pixel 8a Retail Unit Spotted Online in Blue and Green Colour Options: See Images
  10. Circle to Search May Soon Let Users Copy and Share Screenshots of a Part of the Screen
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »