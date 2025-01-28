Technology News
English Edition

Bitpanda, OKX, Crypto.com Acquire Licences in EU as MiCA Laws Attracts Web3 to Region 

EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulations went into effect on December 30, 2024. 

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 January 2025 14:37 IST
Bitpanda, OKX, Crypto.com Acquire Licences in EU as MiCA Laws Attracts Web3 to Region 

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergei Tokmakov

The EU had finalised the MiCA regulations back in 2022 

Highlights
  • MiCA rules are aimed at protecting the crypto community across the EU 
  • The laws clearly list the dos and don’ts for Web3 firms
  • Crypto firms are flocking to the EU for their MiCA registrations 
Advertisement

An increasing number of Web3 firms are turning to the EU with the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) laws bringing regulatory clarity to the sector. In a fresh development, crypto exchanges OKX and BitPanda have secured licences in the EU region, making their operations legally compliant in 30 countries part of the European Economic Area (EEA). The $3.53 trillion (roughly Rs. 3,05,41,510 crore) crypto sector is favouring regions with clear rules and regulations. Earlier this month, the Crypto.com exchange also bagged operational permit in the region.

EU's MiCA regulations went into effect on December 30, 2024, permitting crypto firms with licence in any one of the EU nations to operate across the region without having to go through the licencing process in other 26 EU countries, as well as in Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein, that are also part of the EEA.

OKX Licenced in Malta After Crypto.com

The OKX crypto exchange, founded in 2017 and headquartered in Victoria, Seychelles, announced Monday it had secured a full MiCA licence from Malta. The exchange said that OKX users would now be able to purchase crypto using local payment methods, including cards in the EU region. They would also be allowed to facilitate bank transfers to deposit or withdraw Euros from the exchange.

The exchange, that claims to serve 60 million customers around the world, said it would localise crypto services to over 400 million more potential customers in the EU with the licence.

Crypto.com also secured its MiCA registration from Malta this month, announcing the development on January 17. The exchange said it strongly believed the MiCA laws would establish a transparent work environment for Web3 firms across the EU.

Founded in 2016, the Singapore-based exchange claims to be catering to over 100 million customers globally.

BitPanda's German Approval

“The rules are clear, the standard is set,” BitPanda said as it announced its MiCA registration Monday. The exchange secured its MiCA licence from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), which oversees the financial market in the country.

“With MiCAR, we are not just meeting the industry's highest standards, we are setting them. Our focus now is on using this licence to accelerate adoption and growth across the European market,” said Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Deputy CEO at Bitpanda.

The exchange, headquartered in Vienna, Austria, said the MiCA laws had brought in legal clarity and a level-playing field for the crypto sector. The exchange aims to leverage the benefits of the legislation to expand its userbase of six million with proper entry into the EEA arena.

Crypto in EU

While other nations like India, the UK, and the US were still deliberating on their crypto rules, the EU accelerated its efforts on the same and finalised a comprehensive set of laws in 2022. It allotted two years for crypto and Web3 firms to align their operations with the MiCA regulations.

Since the legislation went into effect in 2024, several crypto firms have rushed to acquire their MiCA registrations. Hong Kong-based HashKey exchange, for instance, bagged its MiCA approval from Ireland in the first week of January this year.

The EU and the UAE are two regions where crypto laws are currently more defined than other nations. While India is yet to get a comprehensive crypto legislation, the US has just started official work around forming crypto policies following President Donald Trump's return to the White House, with promises of making the US the crypto capital of the world. The UK, meanwhile, is expecting to have its crypto regulatory framework finalised by 2026.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, MiCA, EU, OKX, Bitpanda, Crypto com, Crypto Laws 
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
KuCoin Pleads Guilty, Agrees to Pay Nearly $300 Million in US Crypto Case

Related Stories

Bitpanda, OKX, Crypto.com Acquire Licences in EU as MiCA Laws Attracts Web3 to Region 
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. DeepSeek Releases a Text-to-Image AI Model, Outperforms DALL-E 3
  2. Apple Rolls Out iOS 18.3 Update With Key Changes to Notification Summaries
  3. The Storyteller OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  5. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Teaser Hints At a 'Makeover' Ahead of Global Launch
  6. DeepSeek Hit by Cyberattack as Users Flock to Chinese AI Startup
  7. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, F06 5G, F16 5G, M16 5G India Support Pages Go Live
  8. Marco OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Come With Flat Panel
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Rear Panel Design Spotted in Leaked Image Alongside iPhone 16
  2. Bitpanda, OKX, Crypto.com Acquire Licences in EU as MiCA Laws Attracts Web3 to Region 
  3. DeepSeek Hit by Cyberattack as Users Flock to Chinese AI Startup
  4. KuCoin Pleads Guilty, Agrees to Pay Nearly $300 Million in US Crypto Case
  5. Microsoft Is in Talks to Acquire TikTok, Says US President Donald Trump
  6. OpenAI Asks Delhi Court to Throw Out Book Publishers Challenge in Copyright Battle
  7. Rise of the Ronin Coming to PC on March 11, Pre-Orders Live on Steam
  8. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Boast Flat Screen With Narrow Bezels
  9. DeepSeek Releases Janus Pro 7B Image Generation AI Model, Said to Outperform OpenAI’s DALL-E 3
  10. Samsung Galaxy A06 5G, F06 5G, F16 5G and M16 5G India Support Pages Go Live Suggesting Imminent Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »