Technology News
English Edition

UK to Finalise Crypto Legislation by 2026, FCA Outlines Regulations Roadmap

The FCA's regulations aim to ensure a fair crypto asset marketplace.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 November 2024 18:42 IST
UK to Finalise Crypto Legislation by 2026, FCA Outlines Regulations Roadmap

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Sergie Tokmakov

The regulations will apply to crypto exchanges and digital asset lending service providers

Highlights
  • Crypto trading and holding are legal in the UK
  • The UK will reportedly unveil its stablecoin laws by 2025
  • India, Japan, South Korea also working on their respective crypto laws
Advertisement

Under former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the UK took several steps to foster the growth of the Web3 sector, positioning itself to compete with Dubai and Hong Kong as a leading Web3 hub. In a recent update, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has set a deadline of 2026 to finalise its crypto legislation.

The FCA's proposed regulations will focus on ensuring a fair, transparent marketplace for crypto assets, free from manipulation and exploitation. These rules will apply to crypto exchanges, digital asset lending providers, and stablecoin operators within the UK, a Bloomberg report said.

Matthew Long, the Director of payments and digital assets at the FCA published a post on the official website, detailing the roadmap for FCA's crypto rules.

“We want our regime to consider the unique characteristics of crypto and deliver in the best interests of the client. That's why we got together to discuss what a future regime should look like for trading platforms and intermediaries – exploring topics like location policy, operational resilience requirements, conflicts of interest and matching and order execution,”

Throughout this year, the FCA has participated in several roundtable discussions to gather input from investors and regulators on the necessary crypto regulations.

According to the FCA, discussions revealed a strong interest in differentiating crypto regulations for wholesale and retail use cases. The topic of international standards for crypto activities also garnered significant attention. The FCA believes that establishing a uniform global rulebook for the crypto sector could help reduce regulatory burdens for individual countries.

“Participants thought exchanges that issue their own tokens or run other activities such as brokerage and market making, pose the most significant conflicts of interest. While there is still work to be done, we're leading the implementation of international crypto regulatory standards via the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO),” Long added.

The crypto sector is currently valued at $3.21 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,71,09,156 crore), with Bitcoin reaching historic highs, nearing $100,000 (roughly Rs. 84 lakh). The surge in crypto prices follows the return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th President of the US. During his campaign, Trump suggested that the US could designate Bitcoin as a reserve asset, similar to gold.

Given the current uncertainty surrounding crypto regulations in the US, the UK appears to be accelerating efforts to finalise its laws, aiming to regulate and legitimise the crypto sector in preparation for future global developments.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, UK, Crypto Laws, FCA
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
SpyLoan Apps Installed on Over 8 Million Android Phones Amidst Rise in Predatory Loan Apps
Multi-Chain Crypto Wallet Phantom Now Live on Coinbase’s Base Layer-2 Network

Related Stories

UK to Finalise Crypto Legislation by 2026, FCA Outlines Regulations Roadmap
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honda Launches Activa e as Its First Electric Scooter in India
  2. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series India Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. iQOO Promises Four Years of Android Updates for This New Flagship
  4. Realme Neo 7 Price, Battery, Build Details Teased Ahead of December Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Design, One UI 7 Interface Leaked: See Images
  6. Poco F7, Poco X7 Allegedly Spotted on Certification Websites
  7. Realme C75 With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  8. Realme GT 7 Pro Review
  9. Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Review: Affordable and Reliable
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Gemini Spotify Extension With Play and Search Functions Rolling Out
  2. Google Drive for Android Reportedly Developing Privacy Screen Feature for Enhanced Security
  3. Multi-Chain Crypto Wallet Phantom Now Live on Coinbase’s Base Layer-2 Network
  4. Baleen Whales’ Hearing Tested for the First Time, Scientists Discover New Capabilities
  5. Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G Gets Jio 5G Support, AI Eraser, and More via November OTA Update
  6. Realme 12 Pro Models Get Android 15-Based Realme UI 6.0 Early Access in India
  7. UK to Finalise Crypto Legislation by 2026, FCA Outlines Regulations Roadmap
  8. Nubia Flip II Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, MIIT Sites; Design, Key Features Leaked
  9. Star Wars: Hunters to Launch in Early Access on PC in January After Steam Playtests
  10. iQOO 13 Promised to Get 4 Years of Android OS Upgrades, Five Years of Security Updates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »