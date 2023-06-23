A collection of dog-themed NFTs have been launched by the German intelligence unit, Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND), hoping to attract promising cyber talent from among the public. The BND's NFT collection will be a gate pass to enter a blockchain-based treasure hunt. People who manage to fare well in this difficult virtual test, could get an entry ticket into cyber services. A total of 999 NFTs have been decided to be part of this initiative.

The name of this collection is ‘Dogs of BND' and all of the NFTs from this collection will be inspired by BND's guard and security dogs. Each NFT will also bring along varied intelligence roles, making these digital collectibles unique, the official BND website said.

Unlike usual NFT collections, the collectibles from ‘Dogs of BND' will not be up for sale on any NFT marketplace. Instead, these NFTs will serve as collectibles only, acquired by finding a character string posted on Instagram.

These strings will eventually connect to an Ethereum address, via which participants will be able to mint an NFT.

“Any person who has a cryptocurrency digital wallet (crypto-wallet / digital wallet / e-wallet) that supports Ethereum-based tokens has the opportunity to secure an NFT image. Since the external platform used does not allow NFTs to be offered completely free of charge, the NFT images have a symbolic price of 0.000001 ETH or $0.0019 (roughly Rs. 0.16),” the website noted.

People who are proficient in their cyber knowledge will be able to mint the NFT at the end of the so-called “treasure hunt” and prove their mettle.

“The Federal Intelligence Service reserves the right to disqualify participants who manipulate or attempt to manipulate the competition or otherwise violate these conditions of participation,” the website added.

Inspired by theAgency's #Pullach branch service #dogs,#Inka& #Alex, the collection comprises 999 generative avatar images of dogs with varying characteristics.This includes many standard #PFP traits, such as background colors,outfits, eyewear,headgear,&hairstyles.#NFT #BND pic.twitter.com/U2f70NbgiQ — S O H E i L (@Soheil_SBabaei) June 22, 2023

The BND will be reserving 12 NFTs from this collection, to link with more difficult challenges and gift them as prizes.

