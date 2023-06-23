Technology News

German Intelligence Unit BND to Use Dog-Themed NFTs to Fish for Cyber Talent: Details

The name of this collection is ‘Dogs of BND’ and all of the NFTs from this collection will be inspired by BND’s guard and security dogs.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 June 2023 19:01 IST
German Intelligence Unit BND to Use Dog-Themed NFTs to Fish for Cyber Talent: Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @crynetio

The BND will be reserving 12 NFTs from this collection to offer as prizes later

  • Web3 activities are gaining pace in Germany
  • Germany allows trading of digital assets
  • Germany could be the first nation to use NFTs to recruit cyber talent

A collection of dog-themed NFTs have been launched by the German intelligence unit, Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND), hoping to attract promising cyber talent from among the public. The BND's NFT collection will be a gate pass to enter a blockchain-based treasure hunt. People who manage to fare well in this difficult virtual test, could get an entry ticket into cyber services. A total of 999 NFTs have been decided to be part of this initiative.

The name of this collection is ‘Dogs of BND' and all of the NFTs from this collection will be inspired by BND's guard and security dogs. Each NFT will also bring along varied intelligence roles, making these digital collectibles unique, the official BND website said.

Unlike usual NFT collections, the collectibles from ‘Dogs of BND' will not be up for sale on any NFT marketplace. Instead, these NFTs will serve as collectibles only, acquired by finding a character string posted on Instagram.

These strings will eventually connect to an Ethereum address, via which participants will be able to mint an NFT.

“Any person who has a cryptocurrency digital wallet (crypto-wallet / digital wallet / e-wallet) that supports Ethereum-based tokens has the opportunity to secure an NFT image. Since the external platform used does not allow NFTs to be offered completely free of charge, the NFT images have a symbolic price of 0.000001 ETH or $0.0019 (roughly Rs. 0.16),” the website noted.

People who are proficient in their cyber knowledge will be able to mint the NFT at the end of the so-called “treasure hunt” and prove their mettle.

“The Federal Intelligence Service reserves the right to disqualify participants who manipulate or attempt to manipulate the competition or otherwise violate these conditions of participation,” the website added.

The BND will be reserving 12 NFTs from this collection, to link with more difficult challenges and gift them as prizes.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, BND, NFT, Blockchain, Germany
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
  1. Carl Pei's Nothing Phone 2 Screenshot Hints at Display Design
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  3. Apple Offers Students Discounts on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, More: See Deals
  4. Asus Zenfone 10 Renders, Specifications Leaked Again: See Design
  5. Xiaomi Pad 6 Review: Doubling Down on Value
  6. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro New Colour Options Leaked: Report
  7. Infosys Launches Free AI Certification Training: All Details
  8. Motorola Edge 40, Moto G32 Get New Colour Options in India: See Here
  9. Realme Narzo 60 Series Teasers ShowOff a Curved Display With Thin Bezels
  10. Vivo Y36 With 44W Fast Charging Support Goes Official in India: See Price
