Realme Narzo 60 Series Storage Capacity Tipped Ahead of Launch

Realme Narzo 60 launch has been confirmed via a landing page on Amazon as well as Realme's official website in India. While the company hasn't announced the exact launch date, a tipster has revealed the storage capacity of the upcoming smartphone. The handset is said to store over 2,50,000 photos. However, the company hasn't revealed the exact storage yet. The phone will be launched soon in India. Additionally, some of the phone's specifications have also been revealed including a 61-degree curved display.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter@Stufflistings) has confirmed the storage capacity of the upcoming Narzo 60 series. He has shared that the smartphone will be launched in a 1TB storage variant exclusively in India. However, the company hasn't confirmed this officially but the phone is teased to come with a storage capacity to save over 2,50,000 photos which supports up the newly tipped storage.

The phone's landing page has already gone live on Amazon revealing some more details about the phone. It is confirmed to sport a 61-degree curved display with narrow bezels. The teased image also gives a glimpse of the handset's shape and features. The company will share more details on the upcoming Realme Narzo 60 series on June 26.

Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 60 has also been spotted on Geekbench suggesting a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. It is listed as model number RMX3750. The Geekbench listing also reveals the performance score of the phone. The Realme Narzo 60 has reportedly scored 714 points in single-core testing and 1,868 points in multi-core tests. It is speculated to run on Android 13 with the Realme UI 4.0 skin on top.

The Narzo 60 5G is also tipped to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. Other leaked specifications are an in-display fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a dedicated microSD card slot.

