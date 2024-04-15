Technology News

Hong Kong Approves BTC and ETH Spot ETFS, Indian Web3 Community Lauds ‘Landmark’ Decision

Hong Kong is now Asia’s first region that has legitimised cryptocurrency as an officially considerable investment tool.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 April 2024 16:17 IST
Hong Kong Approves BTC and ETH Spot ETFS, Indian Web3 Community Lauds ‘Landmark’ Decision

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Annie Spratt

Hong Kong has followed the US to approve ETFs for crypto assets this year

Highlights
  • The Hong Kong has approved crypto ETF training via two platforms
  • The US had approved 11 BTC ETFs earlier this year
  • Mudrex is offering crypto ETF trading for Indian investors
Advertisement

In a rather pro-crypto move, Hong Kong has greenlit the trading of Bitcoin and Ether Spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs). With this move, traders in Hong Kong will get the chance to invest in Bitcoin and Ether via traditional stock markets. This eliminates the need for traders to enter the ecosystems of crypto exchanges just to engage with assets like BTC and ETH. Following the development, several members from India's crypto community have lauded Hong Kong's ‘landmark' decision.

The Hong Kong unit of Bosera Asset Management and China Asset Management have received regulatory approvals to offer Spot ETFs for BTC and ETH. The final approval was signed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), said a report by Nikkei Asia on Monday, April 14. Spot ETFs track the current price of commodities and allow traders to get exposure to the current price of BTC without having to purchase and hold the asset.

Hong Kong is now Asia's first region that has legitimised cryptocurrency as an officially considerable investment tool. This move will also reduce the dependency of traders on the US' investment service offerings.

With the move, Hong Kong has become the second global location that has approved engagement with crypto ETFs for traders. In January this year, the US approved 11 BTC ETFs, marking a historic development for the crypto sector. The ETFs listed in the US had reportedly clocked $4.6 billion (roughly Rs. 38,065 crore) worth of shares trading hands within the first 24 hours itself.

As of March 31, the total inflows in BTC ETFs in the US reportedly breached the mark of $12 billion (roughly Rs. 1,04,298 crore) -- indicating investors' interest. ETH ETFs are still not approved in the US.

In India, members of the Web3 community lauded Hong Kong for setting a precedence for other Asian nations to expand experiments and trials with crypto assets.

“Chinese Real Estate and Equity markets have been under pressure since the Pandemic and haven't recovered. The local wealth is searching for other assets to deploy as can been seen from the record gold demand from investors,” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead at CoinSwitch Ventures, told Gadgets360. “The ETF approvals will provide a new avenue for Chinese capital to explore some exposure to crypto as an asset class and bodes well for the industry in the medium term.”

Praises for Hong Kong's decision have also been pouring on X.

In March this year, crypto investment firm Mudrex launched spot BTC ETF investment service for Indian traders. The minimum amount for people to start investing in BTC ETFs on Mudrex stands at $5,000 (roughly Rs. 4.13 lakh) whereas the maximum amount could be $250,000 (roughly Rs. 2 crore).

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Exchange Traded Funds, ETFs, India, US, Mudrex
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Apple Could Reportedly Offer AI Features On-Device With iOS 18, But That Might Come at a Cost

Related Stories

Hong Kong Approves BTC and ETH Spot ETFS, Indian Web3 Community Lauds ‘Landmark’ Decision
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme P1 5G Series With 45W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: See Price
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Teasers Give First Look at Design, Charging Details
  3. Realme P1 5G
  4. Vivo T3x 5G Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of April 17 India Launch
  5. Google's Pixel 9 Series Could Get Emergency Satellite Connectivity Feature
  6. Samsung Takes Top Phonemaker Spot From Apple as iPhone Shipments Drop: IDC
  7. OnePlus Pad 2 Tipped to Launch in Second-Half of 2024
  8. Apple Could Reportedly Offer AI Features On-Device With iOS 18
  9. Grok 1.5 Vision AI Model Unveiled by Elon Musk's xAI
#Latest Stories
  1. Hong Kong Approves BTC and ETH Spot ETFS, Indian Web3 Community Lauds ‘Landmark’ Decision
  2. Viber Introduces AI-Powered Message Summary Feature for Users
  3. Apple Could Reportedly Offer AI Features On-Device With iOS 18, But That Might Come at a Cost
  4. Huawei Renames Its P Series to Pura; Huawei Pura 70 Officially Teased
  5. Apple Loses Top Phonemaker Spot to Samsung as iPhone Shipments Drop, IDC Says
  6. Elon Musk’s xAI Unveils Grok 1.5 Vision AI Model in Preview, To Compete With GPT-4 Vision and Gemini Pro 1.5
  7. Square Enix Aims to Release Third Game in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Trilogy by 2027
  8. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Confirmed to Get 125W Fast Charging, Design Seemingly Teased
  9. OnePlus Pad 2 Launch Timeline Tipped; May be Unveiled in Second-Half of 2024
  10. Realme P1 5G, P1 Pro 5G With Phoenix Design, 45W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »