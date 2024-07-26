Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition has been launched in India. The phone has a unique design inspired by Deadpool and has the Marvel superhero's iconic red and black colour scheme. It features a Deadpool logo on the camera island. Poco has collaborated with Marvel Studios to launch the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition in the country. The release of the new handset also marks the theatrical release of the Deadpool and Wolverine movie. The phone runs on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and features 50-megapixel dual rear cameras.

Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition price in India

Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition is set at Rs. 33,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. A special bank offer of Rs. 4,000 will bring down the effective price to Rs. 29,999. It will go on sale through Flipkart starting August 7.

To recall, the regular Poco F6 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in May. The 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB options are priced at Rs. 31,999, and 33,999, respectively.

Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition specifications

As mentioned, the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition comes painted in Deadpool's trademark red and black colour and it has several Deadpool and Wolverine accents spread across the rear panel. Besides the design, the internals of this special edition phone are similar to the standard version. It runs on an Android 14-based HyperOS interface and sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) resolution AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC with 12GB LPPDDR5x RAM.

For optics, the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 20-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. It comes with a 120W adapter in the box.