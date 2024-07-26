Technology News
  Epic Games Says Fortnite Will Return to iOS in EU, But Will Exit Samsung Galaxy Store

Epic Games Says Fortnite Will Return to iOS in EU, But Will Exit Samsung Galaxy Store

Epic has been attempting to expand the distribution of its games beyond smartphone companies' official app stores,

By Reuters | Updated: 26 July 2024 18:44 IST
Epic Games Says Fortnite Will Return to iOS in EU, But Will Exit Samsung Galaxy Store

Photo Credit: Reuters

Epic Games is also planning to announce 'support' for at least two other third-party stores

Highlights
  • Epic Games' mobile games to be in AltStore on iOS in the EU
  • Epic Games' upset with Samsung's block on default side loading
  • Apple and Epic Games' have also locked horns in the past
Video game company Epic Games said on Thursday its popular title Fortnite will be returning to Apple's iOS systems in the European Union soon, amid a long-winded legal battle with the iPhone maker.

Epic Games has been attempting to expand the distribution of its games beyond smartphone companies' official app stores, opposing steep commissions on in-app payments and users being limited to downloading applications through dedicated stores.

The company also said its video games will be leaving the Samsung Galaxy Store in protest of the phone maker's decision to block default side-loading - the installation of applications on a mobile device without using its dedicated app store - on Android devices, calling it "anticompetitive".

Along the same lines, Epic said its mobile games will come to AltStore on iOS in the EU. AltStore is a third-party store that enables side-loading.

Epic will also announce 'support' for at least two other third-party stores, it said.

The firm's marketplace, the Epic Games Store, will also be coming to Android worldwide and iOS in the European Union. It did not specify the timeline for the same.

Apple had approved Epic Games' marketplace app on iPhones and iPads in Europe earlier in July, after Epic escalated its feud with the technology giant.

The iPhone maker also faces intense antitrust scrutiny of its App Store practices with EU competition regulators saying in June that it breaches the rules of the Digital Markets Act.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

Further reading: Epic Games, Fortnite, Apple, Samsung, Europe, gaming, smartphones
Epic Games Says Fortnite Will Return to iOS in EU, But Will Exit Samsung Galaxy Store
