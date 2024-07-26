Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple Planning to Make iPhone 16 Pro Models in India for the First Time With Launch Day Availability: Report

Apple Planning to Make iPhone 16 Pro Models in India for the First Time With Launch Day Availability: Report

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which are speculated to launch later this year, could become the first ‘Pro’ iPhone models made in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 July 2024 17:38 IST
Apple Planning to Make iPhone 16 Pro Models in India for the First Time With Launch Day Availability: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is expected to launch iPhone 16 series later this year as the successor to 2023's iPhone 15 lineup

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are reported to be made in India
  • The smartphones may be available on the first day of global sales
  • Apple already makes iPhone 15 standard models in the country
Advertisement

Apple is planning to manufacture iPhone 16 Pro models in India at launch, according to a report. The ‘Made in India' handsets are reported to be available for purchase on the first day of global sales. For this move to be realised, the iPhone maker is said to be partnering with existing iPhone manufacturers in the country. This development builds upon previous speculation that Apple had aims manufacturing the iPhone batteries in India, and had asked local partners to set up its production.

Made in India iPhone 16 Pro Models

According to a report by MoneyControl, Apple is planning to branch out its iPhone manufacturing facilities – most of which are largely located in China with Taiwanese partners such as Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron. Courtesy of this initiative, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which are speculated to launch later this year, could become the first ‘Pro' iPhone models made in India.

Apple is said to be considering this move to make sure that iPhone 16 Pro models are available in the country after the launch. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report suggested that Foxconn, which has a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur, will kick off the new product introduction (NPI) – a multi-step plan during which a product goes from an ideation stage to final production. The iPhone 16 Pro models will reportedly enter mass production once they are launched.

The Cupertino-based technology company has been slowly but steadily expanding its manufacturing facilities in the country – a move which started with the first generation iPhone SE in 2017. In subsequent years, the lineup of models has been expanded with iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 standard models being made in India. However, the production of the aforementioned models started months after the products were initially introduced in the market.

Apple changed this with its iPhone 15 and later the iPhone 15 Plus – both of which are manufactured in India. If Apple's latest reported move comes to fruition, it mark the first time that Apple begins production of its ‘Pro' iPhone models outside China.

iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Foxconn Tamil Nadu, make in India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
WazirX Attributes Wallet Compromise to Liminal, Says Own Signers' Machines Unaffected

Related Stories

Apple Planning to Make iPhone 16 Pro Models in India for the First Time With Launch Day Availability: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M6 Plus 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Apple May Launch 'Made in India' iPhone 16 Pro Models for the First Time
  3. OpenAI's AI-Powered Search Engine Is Here to Rival Google, Perplexity
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and Other Models in India Get Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 5,900 as Import Duty Reduces
  2. Gemini 1.5 Flash AI Model Will Now Power Google’s AI Chatbot on Web and App
  3. New PS5 Beta Brings Custom 3D Audio Profiles, Adaptive Charging for Controllers, Remote Play Settings
  4. Epic Games Says Fortnite Will Return to iOS in EU, But Will Exit Samsung Galaxy Store
  5. Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple Supplier Foxconn in Talks to Assemble iPad at Its Tamil Nadu Plant: Report
  7. Apple Planning to Make iPhone 16 Pro Models in India for the First Time With Launch Day Availability: Report
  8. WazirX Attributes Wallet Compromise to Liminal, Says Own Signers' Machines Unaffected
  9. Cardano Blockchain to Get Decentralised Governance Feature Through This Upcoming Upgrade
  10. Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Delayed Again, Sets November 20 Release Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »