Apple is planning to manufacture iPhone 16 Pro models in India at launch, according to a report. The ‘Made in India' handsets are reported to be available for purchase on the first day of global sales. For this move to be realised, the iPhone maker is said to be partnering with existing iPhone manufacturers in the country. This development builds upon previous speculation that Apple had aims manufacturing the iPhone batteries in India, and had asked local partners to set up its production.

Made in India iPhone 16 Pro Models

According to a report by MoneyControl, Apple is planning to branch out its iPhone manufacturing facilities – most of which are largely located in China with Taiwanese partners such as Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron. Courtesy of this initiative, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which are speculated to launch later this year, could become the first ‘Pro' iPhone models made in India.

Apple is said to be considering this move to make sure that iPhone 16 Pro models are available in the country after the launch. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report suggested that Foxconn, which has a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur, will kick off the new product introduction (NPI) – a multi-step plan during which a product goes from an ideation stage to final production. The iPhone 16 Pro models will reportedly enter mass production once they are launched.

The Cupertino-based technology company has been slowly but steadily expanding its manufacturing facilities in the country – a move which started with the first generation iPhone SE in 2017. In subsequent years, the lineup of models has been expanded with iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 standard models being made in India. However, the production of the aforementioned models started months after the products were initially introduced in the market.

Apple changed this with its iPhone 15 and later the iPhone 15 Plus – both of which are manufactured in India. If Apple's latest reported move comes to fruition, it mark the first time that Apple begins production of its ‘Pro' iPhone models outside China.