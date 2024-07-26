Technology News
English Edition
  iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and Other Models in India Get Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 5,900 as Import Duty Reduces

iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and Other Models in India Get Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 5,900 as Import Duty Reduces

iPhone 13, which is the cheapest non-SE iPhone that Apple currently sells in India, can now be purchased starting at Rs. 59,600.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 July 2024 18:47 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro models, which are Apple's top-end smartphones, can be purchased at reduced prices

  • Apple rolls out discounts on iPhone 15 series and other models in India
  • The smartphones can be purchased with price cuts of up to Rs. 5,900
  • Government of India recently reduced customs duty on smartphone imports
Apple has reduced the price of iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and other models in India following a reduction in the import duties. Consequently, the prices of some of Apple's most popular models have seen a price drop from as little as Rs. 300 to as high as Rs. 6,000. This development comes a week after the government of India announced a decrease in the basic customs duty on smartphones from 20 percent to 15 percent during the Budget 2024.

iPhone Price Drop in India

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models have received a small price drop of Rs. 300, with the smartphones now retailing at Rs. 79,600 and Rs. 89,600, respectively for the 128GB storage variant. The same price cut amount is applied to the standard iPhone 14 models too, which now start at Rs. 69,000.

The iPhone 13 is the cheapest non-SE iPhone which Apple currently sells in India. Its price has dropped from Rs. 59,900 to Rs. 59,600, also marking a price reduction of Rs. 300. Meanwhile, the iPhone SE (2022) sees its price drop by Rs. 2,300 and is now available for purchase starting at Rs. 47,600.

However, it is the iPhone 15 Pro models which have been on the receiving end of significant price drops. Apple has reduced the price of iPhone 15 Pro 128GB from Rs. 1,34,900 to Rs. 1,29,800 – a difference of Rs. 5,100. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which originally retailed for Rs. 1,59,900, has witnessed a price drop of Rs. 5,900 and can be purchased for Rs. 1,54,000.

The official Apple India website now reflects the revised prices.

Product MRP Deal Price
iPhone 15 Pro Max Rs. 1,59,900 Rs. 1,54,000
iPhone 15 Pro Rs. 1,34,900 Rs. 1,29,800
iPhone 15 Plus Rs. 89,900 Rs. 89,600
iPhone 15 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 79,600
iPhone 14 Plus Rs. 79,900 Rs. 79,600
iPhone 14 Rs. 69,900 Rs. 69,600
iPhone 13 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 59,600
iPhone SE (2022) Rs. 49,900 Rs. 47,600

This move comes amidst news that global smartphone shipments increased by 6.5 percent in the second quarter of 2024, according to market intelligence firm IDC (International Data Corporation). Despite Apple dethroning Samsung as the best-selling smartphone company in 2023, the South Korean technology conglomerate emerged as the brand with the highest number of devices shipped in Q2 2024, with a market share of 18.9 percent.

Apple and Xiaomi took the second and third spots with 15.8 percent and 14.8 percent of the total shipments respectively in the second quarter.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Gemini 1.5 Flash AI Model Will Now Power Google’s AI Chatbot on Web and App
Epic Games Says Fortnite Will Return to iOS in EU, But Will Exit Samsung Galaxy Store

