Gemini 1.5 Flash AI Model Will Now Power Google’s AI Chatbot on Web and App

Google says the Gemini 1.5 Flash AI model is optimised for speed and efficiency.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 July 2024 18:44 IST
Before Gemini 1.5 Flash, the Gemini 1.0 Pro AI model powered Google’s chatbot on the free tier

Highlights
  • Free users of Gemini AI on the web and app will get the new AI model
  • Gemini 1.5 Flash AI model has a 32,000 tokens context window
  • Gemini will now show links to supporting content at the end of paragraph
Gemini 1.5 Flash artificial intelligence (AI) model will now power the Gemini chatbot, Google announced on Thursday. With this update, the free tier of the AI chatbot on the web and the app will now be powered by the new model. Earlier, the chatbot was powered by the Gemini 1.0 Pro large language model (LLM). The tech giant claims that the new model is faster and more efficient compared to its predecessor. Notably, the update arrived just days after Meta added new capabilities to Meta AI.

Gemini 1.5 Flash Features

The tech giant announced the rollout of the new AI model in Gemini's release notes. As per the post, the Gemini 1.5 Flash increases the context window of the chatbot from the previous 8,000 tokens to 32,000 tokens. With the upgraded context window, Gemini should be able to handle more complex queries and add more context to its generated responses.

First announced by the company during its Google I/O event in May, the Google 1.5 Flash is a lightweight model which was distilled from the Gemini 1.5 Pro. At the time, the company highlighted that the Flash model prioritises speed and reduces the input and output processing costs.

As a result, it will be cheaper for Google to run the new AI model. The tech giant said the new AI model will be made available in 40 languages in 230 countries. It will be available both on the web portal and on the mobile app.

Besides performance, Gemini AI will now show additional information on topics within the generated responses. The links used by the AI to fetch the information will also be displayed at the end of a paragraph in a rectangular preview box. Users will be able to see part of the headline of the webpage and the URL in the box.

Separately, the tech giant is also rolling out Gemini in Google Messages in the European Economic Area (EEA), the UK, and Switzerland. Select devices will support all the 40 languages that have been added recently with the Gemini 1.5 Flash update.

