Apple supplier Foxconn seems to be eyeing to expand its operation in India. The Taiwan-based company is reportedly evaluating plans to assemble iPad in the country. Until now, Foxconn and other contract manufacturers of Apple in India have assembled only iPhone models. The latest iPhone 15 series was assembled in Foxconn's Chennai factory. In recent years Foxconn rapidly expanded its presence in India by investing in manufacturing facilities in the Southern states.

A report by the Economic Times, citing anonymous sources, states that Foxconn is looking to start assembling iPad units at its Sriperumbudur facility on the outskirts of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. Some rounds of discussions with the government have already reportedly taken place. "Their experience so far has been very good, and they are coming full force. They will double what they have in the next few years, which includes iPhone, iPads and some other products too” the report quotes the source as saying.

Production of Apple's flagship tablets is expected to be feasible in India as the capabilities required to produce the tablet are similar to those for smartphone assembly. The assembly of Apple's MacBook range of laptops may take longer due to their smaller production volume.

Foxconn is also expected to benefit from India's production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme as it increases its investments in India.

Apple's plans to widen the portfolio of products assembled in India aligns with the company's efforts to manufacture more devices outside China. Apple shifted a portion of its iPad development to Vietnam last year. It will reportedly start looking for a manufacturing partner in India to make iPad models in the country. The company is also said to be looking to increase production of components for AirPods wireless charging cases through Jabil in India. Pegatron and Tata Electronics are Apple's major suppliers in India.