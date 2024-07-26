Vivo Y18i has been silently launched in India. The new Vivo Y series smartphone comes in two colour options with a 6.56-inch HD+ display. It has a Unisoc T612 chipset under the hood, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The budget handset flaunts a dual camera setup at the rear, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary shooter. The Vivo Y18i houses a 5,000mAh battery. The Chinese tech brand has not made any official announcement regarding the launch of Vivo Y18i yet but it is currently listed on the company's India website.

Vivo Y18i price in India

Price of Vivo Y18i is set at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is offered in Gem Green and Space Black colour options. It is expected to be available through offline channels.

Vivo Y18i specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y18i runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 × 720 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 8GB with unused onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y18i has a dual rear camera setup with rear flash. The camera unit comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. It offers 64GB of expandable (via MicroSD card) onboard storage as well.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y18i include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, OTG, FM radio, and a USB 2.0 port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. It has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

The Vivo Y18i has a 5,000mAh battery. It measures 163.05×75.58×8.39mm and weighs 185 grams.

