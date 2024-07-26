Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y18i With Unisoc T612 Chipset, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y18i With Unisoc T612 Chipset, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y18i features a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 × 720 pixels) LCD display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 July 2024 19:34 IST
Vivo Y18i With Unisoc T612 Chipset, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y18i is offered in Gem Green and Space Black colour options.

Highlights
  • Vivo Y18i runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14
  • It has an IP54-rated build
  • Vivo Y18i has a dual rear camera setup
Advertisement

Vivo Y18i has been silently launched in India. The new Vivo Y series smartphone comes in two colour options with a 6.56-inch HD+ display. It has a Unisoc T612 chipset under the hood, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The budget handset flaunts a dual camera setup at the rear, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary shooter. The Vivo Y18i houses a 5,000mAh battery. The Chinese tech brand has not made any official announcement regarding the launch of Vivo Y18i yet but it is currently listed on the company's India website.

Vivo Y18i price in India

Price of Vivo Y18i is set at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is offered in Gem Green and Space Black colour options. It is expected to be available through offline channels. 

Vivo Y18i specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y18i runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 × 720 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 8GB with unused onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y18i has a dual rear camera setup with rear flash. The camera unit comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. It offers 64GB of expandable (via MicroSD card) onboard storage as well.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y18i include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, OTG, FM radio, and a USB 2.0 port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, and proximity sensor. It has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

The Vivo Y18i has a 5,000mAh battery. It measures 163.05×75.58×8.39mm and weighs 185 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Y18i, Vivo Y18i Price in India, Vivo Y18i Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
New PS5 Beta Brings Custom 3D Audio Profiles, Adaptive Charging for Controllers, Remote Play Settings
What Is Copilot’s Edge Over ChatGPT? Explains Microsoft’s Shruti Bhatia
Vivo Y18i With Unisoc T612 Chipset, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15, iPhone 14, Other Models Get Price Cuts Up to Rs. 5,900 in India
  2. Poco M6 Plus 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Jio Things Unveils Android IoT Technology for Two Wheelers in India
  4. Qualcomm Could Launch Its Flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chip on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y18i With Unisoc T612 Chipset, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and Other Models in India Get Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 5,900 as Import Duty Reduces
  3. Gemini 1.5 Flash AI Model Will Now Power Google’s AI Chatbot on Web and App
  4. New PS5 Beta Brings Custom 3D Audio Profiles, Adaptive Charging for Controllers, Remote Play Settings
  5. Epic Games Says Fortnite Will Return to iOS in EU, But Will Exit Samsung Galaxy Store
  6. Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Supplier Foxconn in Talks to Assemble iPad at Its Tamil Nadu Plant: Report
  8. Apple Planning to Make iPhone 16 Pro Models in India for the First Time With Launch Day Availability: Report
  9. WazirX Attributes Wallet Compromise to Liminal, Says Own Signers' Machines Unaffected
  10. Cardano Blockchain to Get Decentralised Governance Feature Through This Upcoming Upgrade
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »