Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6: Transforming the Foldable Experience With Galaxy AI

The smartphone world is always changing, and Samsung is right at the front with its latest products: the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6. These devices aren't just about cool design and top-notch tech, they're about bringing AI to your fingertips, changing the way you communicate, create, and get things done.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are available for pre-order now, with regular availability starting on July 24. This is your chance to experience the future of smartphones with these innovative devices. Pre-order today and get Galaxy Z Assurance- complete device protection twice in a year with Samsung Care+, Watch Ultra at 18000 off and Buds3 at 5000 off. T&C apply

Now, let's check what these new foldables bring to the table for you.

Galaxy Z Fold6: Productivity and Performance Redefined

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is a powerful device designed to enhance productivity and communication, all backed by Galaxy AI. Let's explore the key features that make this device a game-changer.

AI-Enhanced Productivity: The Galaxy Z Fold6 enhances productivity with its wide range of Galaxy AI-powered features. Note Assist in the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 provides translation and summaries, and also auto-formats your meeting notes, making them simple and easy to understand. Additionally, the newly embedded transcript feature transcribes, translates, and summarises voice recordings directly within Notes. The PDF overlay translation feature is particularly impressive, seamlessly translating PDF files. Drawing Assist can help you transform simple drawings into an impressive piece of art. The Sketch to Image option lets you easily convert your sketches into various styles. It feels almost magical! There are a variety of styles to choose from. You will love to explore your artistic side with the Galaxy Z Fold6.

AI Communication: The Interpreter feature enhances communication by utilising the device's dual screens to provide translations that are visible to both the people engaged in the conversation. This is great for natural and interactive conversations. Live Translate goes even further by translating phone calls in real-time, and it is now accessible on many third-party apps as well.

Essentials of Design and Durability: The Galaxy Z Fold6 boasts an all-new floating design, making it the most pocketable fold yet. It is sleek, lightweight, and thinner than ever before. But despite its compact form, it does not compromise on durability.

It is designed to endure everyday wear and tear and has improved durability. It is equipped with enhanced Armour Aluminium and Gorilla Glass Victus 2, on both front and back. Additionally, enhanced layers on the main screen help to reduce creases while maintaining strength. The device's long-lasting 4,400mAh dual battery ensures that you stay connected and productive throughout the day without the constant need to recharge.

Powerful Creativity Tools: The Galaxy Z Fold6 takes creativity and entertainment to a new level. Its AI-powered Photo Assist tool enhances photo editing capabilities, making it easy to create high-quality content. The advanced AI camera system, Portrait Studio, offers various portrait styles, including 3D cartoons and watercolours. Plus, the Instant Slow-mo feature allows you to create smooth, detailed slow-motion videos.

Immersive Gaming: For gamers, the Galaxy Z Fold6 provides an upgraded experience with its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset and large 7.6-inch main display. It offers immersive graphics with Ray Tracing and excellent performance, even during extended gaming sessions.

Galaxy Z Flip6: Creativity and Customisation on the Go

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is designed for those who desire compactness without compromising on features. It certainly is the most powerful Flip smartphone yet. It provides a variety of AI-powered features, making it a great tool for work and play.

AI-Backed Flex Window: The 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Flex Window is a hub for AI-powered tools, so you don't have to open the phone to get things done. Like, with Suggested replies, the phone analyses your latest messages and provides tailored responses, making communication more efficient than ever. You should also know that FlexWindow easily integrates with Samsung Health, music widgets, and whatnot, allowing you to stay updated without opening the device.

Pro Grade Camera: Photography enthusiasts will love the FlexCam feature for its hands-free shooting and new Auto Zoom functionality. This feature automatically adjusts framing by detecting the subject, ensuring you capture the perfect shot every time. The upgraded camera system includes a 50MP primary camera with 2x optical zoom and AI zoom, providing clear and detailed photos even at 10x zoom. The Nightography feature, enhanced with video HDR, lets you capture stunning videos even in low light. Also, it is now integrated directly with social apps like Instagram for easy sharing. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 truly has the flagship quality camera that will make you fall in love with it.

Customisation, Durability, and Battery: The Galaxy Z Flip6 is all about personalization! With its AI-powered Photo Ambient feature, your wallpaper changes based on the time and weather, and it even suggests screen layout options to match a cool look. Despite its stylish and lightweight design, the Galaxy Z Flip6 is super durable, thanks to Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back, as well as an Enhanced Armour aluminium frame and hinge cover. Plus, with its powerful 4,000mAh battery, you can enjoy all its AI-powered performance without worrying about running out of power.

Ample Colour Options

Samsung wants both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 to adapt to your style, so it has come up with a variety of colour options. The Galaxy Z Fold6 is available in Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy, while the Galaxy Z Flip6 comes in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, and Mint. For those who want something unique, exclusive colours like Crafted Black, White, and Peach are available online at Samsung.com.

Why Choose Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6?

With the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, Samsung continues to push the boundaries of what smartphones can do. Here's a quick overview of why these devices are worth considering:

Advanced AI Features: From Note Assist and Interpreter to Auto Zoom and Nightography, these devices are packed with AI-driven functionalities that make your life easier.

Innovative Design: The all-new floating design, sleek build, and enhanced durability ensure these phones are not only stylish but also well-built.

Superior Performance: Whether it's the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 or the flagship-quality camera in the Z Flip6, performance is top-notch.

Enhanced User Experience: Features like Circle to Search, FlexWindow, and Photo Ambient bring a whole new level of convenience and personalisation.

Experience the Future Today

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 are not just about impressive specs, they mark a significant leap forward in smartphone tech. By integrating advanced AI features, Samsung has created devices that are more intuitive and powerful than ever before.

Pre-Order: Galaxy Z Fold6 or Z Flip6

Don't miss out on the opportunity to be among the first to own these groundbreaking devices. Pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold6 or Z Flip6 today and take advantage of the exclusive pre-book offer. Explore the future of foldable smartphones and elevate your mobile experience with Samsung Galaxy AI.

