Cardano Blockchain to Get Decentralised Governance Feature Through This Upcoming Upgrade

Chang, a hard fork upgrade, will bring the Cardano blockchain closer to a community-run governance structure.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 July 2024 18:58 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Michael Fortsch

The Cardano blockchain was launched in 2017 and is often called the ‘Ethereum Killer’

Highlights
  • Cardano aims to deploy decentralised governance by Q4 2024
  • Cardano has completed its final preparatory steps before the Chang update
  • The exact date by when the upgrade will be completed remains unknown
Cardano, the decentralised and eco-friendly blockchain, is getting closer towards its milestone upgrade called ‘Chang'. This upgrade will add the element of ‘decentralised governance' to the Cardano blockchain. Since being launched in 2017, Cardano has been aiming at becoming the most preferred development platform for decentralised applications (dApps). Its native cryptocurrency, ADA, presently holds the tenth rank on CoinMarketCap's list of cryptocurrencies in terms of market cap, which as of Friday, July 26 stands at $14.7 billion (roughly Rs. 1,230 crore).

Cardona's Chang Upgrade

A hard fork upgrade, Chang will bring the Cardano blockchain closer to a community-run governance structure. Chaing, the name of this upgrade has been decided so as a tribute to early Cardano evangelist Phil Chang who died in 2022. In its official blog post about the Chaing upgrade, the Cardano team explained that “the Cardano community will be responsible for maintaining and shaping the blockchain network,” once the upgrade is completed.

In the most recent development, Node 9.1.0 -- which is part of the upgrade, has successfully been deployed on the blockchain. This marks the final preparatory step required for Cardano to transition into the Chang Hard Fork upgrade. The development was confirmed by Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano, through a post on X.

Moving a blockchain to a completely decentralised governance system reportedly elevates its efficiency, transparency, and mobilisation. Essentially, decentralising the network would give its community members more control over the decision making of this network, which otherwise could face the impact of government decisions.

“This upgrade will ensure transparency, inclusivity, and resilience of governance within the Cardano ecosystem,” Cardano has said.

Once the upgrade is complete implemented on the blockchain, the holders of Cardano's native ADA tokens holders will be allowed to vote individually on every governance matter. They will also be allowed to assign their voting power to trusted delegate representatives (DReps).

The ugrade has been divided in two phases – the first of which will finalise and execute foundational governance features whereas the second phase will bring in community-driven governance and decision-making.

Often referred to as the ‘Ethereum Killer, Cardano wishes to make its blockchain governance completely decentralised between October and December this year.

Cardano's Previous Upgrade

Back in September 2022, Cardano had undergone another network upgrade that was named 'Vasil'.

Vasil had reportedly given the Cardano blockchain the capability of allowing quick block creation and elevated the performances of its smart contracts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Cardano Blockchain, Chang Upgrade, Decentralised Governance
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
