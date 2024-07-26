Sony announced a new update for PS5 beta participants on Wednesday. The PS5 beta brings support for personalized 3D audio profiles for headphones and earbuds, the ability to limit Remote Play access for individual users and adaptive charging for DualSense controllers for beta users on the latest PS5 slim model. The beta rolled out to eligible users Thursday, with a global release planned for later.

The PlayStation parent said users selected to participate in the beta will receive an email invitation Thursday when the update is available to download. The beta update will be accessible to invited participants in the US, Canada, Japan, UK, Germany and France. While Sony plans to release the update globally in the coming months, it said that some features from the beta update could be changed or might not even make it to the final version.

The new beta will let eligible users on all PS5 models create a custom 3D audio profile. The PS5 comes with support for 3D audio, and with the new update, players can create personalised audio profiles for supported headphones and earbuds, like Sony's Pulse Elite wireless headset or Pulse Explore wireless earbuds. The feature would allow users to perform various sound quality tests to determine a profile that suits them best.

New PS5 beta features

“For example, your personalized 3D audio profile may enable you to better sense the positions of characters and objects in a game world more clearly than before, making the experience more immersive,” the PlayStation Blog post announcing the update read. The 3D audio profile feature can be found in the Sound section within PS5 Settings.

Beta users can now also adjust Remote Play settings for individual users. The update will allow PS5 users to discontinue Remote Play access for other users signed into their console with their PSN accounts. To access this feature, PS5 users can head to Settings > System > Remote Play > Enable Remote Play, and select the user they want to grant Remote Play access.

Finally, the beta is also adding adaptive charging for the DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers and Access controller for PS5 slim users. This feature will work when the PS5 is in rest mode, with the controller connected to the console via USB Type-C cable. According to Sony, adaptive charging conserves power by adjusting the length of time the controller continues to charge based on its battery level.

This feature can be accessed by going to Settings > System > Power Saving > Features Available in Rest Mode and selecting Supply Power to USB Ports > Adaptive.