Technology News
English Edition

India’s Need for Pro-Crypto Banking, Roadmap for Base: Interview with Coinbase’s Jessse Pollak

Pollak visited India in November.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 December 2024 14:45 IST
India’s Need for Pro-Crypto Banking, Roadmap for Base: Interview with Coinbase’s Jessse Pollak

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Coinbase officially made its Base blockchain live in August 2023

Highlights
  • Jesse Pollak is the creator of Coinbase’s Base blockchain
  • The developer says he has seen great promise in Indian developers
  • Pollak believes Indian developers should get better credit facilities
Advertisement

India, securing the top position on Chainalysis' Global Crypto Adoption Index for the second consecutive year in 2024, has earned widespread recognition for its vibrant and skilled community of Web3 developers. Jesse Pollak, a senior Coinbase official, shares this sentiment, describing Indian developers in the fields of crypto, DeFi, and blockchain applications as highly ‘sophisticated' in their understanding and innovation with distributed ledger technology (DLT). As the creator of Coinbase's Layer-2 blockchain, ‘Base,' and the lead for Coinbase Wallet services, Pollak brings a wealth of expertise to these observations.

In December, Bengaluru hosted the second edition of India Blockchain Week, celebrating the industry's achievements in 2024. The event united Web3 investors, developers, and community members to address existing challenges and outline focus areas for growth as the sector prepares for 2025. During the event, Jesse Pollak spoke with Gadgets 360, sharing insights on the roadmap for Coinbase's Base blockchain and his observations on India's evolving Web3 landscape.

Pollak had visited India earlier in November, traveling to Bengaluru—often referred to as India's Silicon Valley—to engage directly with Web3 builders. Reflecting on these interactions, he highlighted the exceptional skills and technical expertise of Indian blockchain developers, which stood out during his on-ground meetings.

Pollak's Observations on India's Web3 Market

“Indian builders are sophisticated and passionate about contributing to the global on-chain economy. learned a lot from interacting on the ground with builders in Bengaluru,” Pollak told Gadgets 360.

During the discussions, Pollak noted that India's Web3 sector faces a significant challenge beyond regulatory delays: the limited availability of borrowing and credit facilities.

This challenge stems from the strained relationship Indian banks have had with the crypto sector in recent years. In 2018, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), skeptical of cryptocurrencies, prohibited banks from offering services to crypto firms. However, in 2020, the Supreme Court of India overturned this ban, paving the way for renewed interaction. Despite this, Indian banks continue to grapple with defining their stance and engagement with the Web3 industry.

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, and IDFC First Bank reportedly offer crypto buying, selling, and storage services alongside customer awareness and education services. The trend of banks issuing loans against crypto assets as collateral is still not as popular among traditional financial institutions.

“There is a huge opportunity for on-chain micro-lending and credit. Tokenisation of assets, on-chain identity credentials, and updating legacy systems can help bring this to reality. Another massive opportunity is cross-border payments. While traditional finance, international payments across borders can take days and be prohibitively expensive, onchain cross-border payments operate 24/7,” Pollak noted.

Currently, a significant portion of Web3 startups in India depend on funding from venture capitalists and alternative sources.

Pollak's Vision for Base Blockchain

After thorough testing, Coinbase officially made its Base blockchain live in August 2023. The Layer-2 blockchain is built atop the Ethereum blockchain. As per its official website, Base aims to keep gas fees under 1 cent (roughly Rs. 0.002519) while also maintaining the transaction speed at under a second.

Discussing the future of Base, Pollak emphasised his commitment to transitioning the currently centralised blockchain toward greater decentralisation.

“Base benefits in many ways from our relationship with Coinbase. At the same time, we believe that Base must be decentralised, because decentralisation will help enable a global, open, on-chain economy that will unlock economic freedom around the world,” Pollak said.

Two key areas of focus in 2025 will be to make wallets easier and more accessible while also bringing more currencies on-chain, Pollak noted.

“In 2025, we're focusing on making getting on-chain with a wallet dead simple. We want anyone --even people who have no experience on-chain -- to be able to get started in seconds. Secondly, stablecoins are key to the global on-chain economy. But to bring the world on-chain, it's crucial for people to be able to interact in their local currency. By 2026, we want to bring over 100 local currencies on Base,” the blockchain creator added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Jesse Pollak, Blockchain, Indian Banks, Web3, Crypto
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
MediaTek Announces Optimisation of Microsoft’s Phi-3.5 AI Models on Dimensity Chipsets

Related Stories

India’s Need for Pro-Crypto Banking, Roadmap for Base: Interview with Coinbase’s Jessse Pollak
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Smartphones of 2024
  2. Pushpa 2 OTT Release Date: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  3. Vivo Y29 5G With 5,500mAh Battery, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India
  4. Oppo A5 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch, Design, Colour Options Confirmed
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Series May Borrow This DSLR-Like Camera Feature
  7. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Global Launch Teased; Colourway, Build Details Revealed
  8. Samsung Scales Down Production of Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y29 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,500mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. SpaceX Calls off Falcon 9 Launch of Four MicroGEO Satellites at Last Second
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Tipped to Get Telephoto Camera, Phone 3a Plus May Carry Periscope Zoom Sensor
  4. HP Omen Max 16 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU Leaks Ahead of CES 2025
  5. Samsung Scaling Down Production of Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7: Report
  6. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Global Launch Teased; Design, Colourway, Build Details Revealed
  7. India’s Need for Pro-Crypto Banking, Roadmap for Base: Interview with Coinbase’s Jessse Pollak
  8. NASA's Dawn Mission Unveils Insights into Vesta’s Mysterious Gullies Using Lab Simulations
  9. MediaTek Announces Optimisation of Microsoft’s Phi-3.5 AI Models on Dimensity Chipsets
  10. TRAI Mandates Telecom Operators to Offer Specialised Voice and SMS Packs, Benefitting Consumers in Rural Areas
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »