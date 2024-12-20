Technology News
English Edition

Worldcoin Ordered to Delete All Iris Scanning Data From Users in Spain, Germany 

Sam Altman's World project (formerly Worldcoin) scans people’s irises to issue unique proofs of personhood.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2024 20:02 IST
Worldcoin Ordered to Delete All Iris Scanning Data From Users in Spain, Germany 

Photo Credit: Reuters

Over 9.2 million unique users are already part of World’s database

Highlights
  • World’s concept was conceived in 2019 but was launched in 2023
  • The project’s iris scan requirement has raised privacy concerns
  • Hong Kong blocked Worldcoin operations in May
Advertisement

Regulators in Spain and Germany have cracked down on World (formerly Worldcoin), the project led by OpenAI founder Sam Altman, directing it to delete iris scans of users collected in both countries. The latest action against the firm adds to a string of controversies that the project has faced since it was introduced in 2023. World requires people to have their eyes scanned for identification purposes, which could pose a privacy threat to users — unlike passwords, biometrics cannot be changed.

On Friday, German regulators released detailed directives for Altman's web3 project. In the EU, the World project is headquartered in Erlangen, Bavaria. In an official statement, the Bavarian State Office for Data Protection Supervision (BayLDA) said Altman must align World's operations with the EU's data protection laws.

“With today's decision, we are enforcing European fundamental rights standards in favour of the data subjects in a technologically demanding and legally highly complex case. All users who have provided Worldcoin with their iris data will in future have the unrestricted opportunity to enforce their right to erasure,” said BayLDA President Michael Will.

Spain's data protection watchdog AEPD has also directed that all the biometric data collected by World so far in the country must be deleted.

The APED said that it has probed the project alongside the BayLDA , and the results show that the project is in violation of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation. In Spain, the World project has been under a temporary ban, which the High Court there upheld in March.

The ambitious project, that was first conceived in 2019, claims that it eliminates the need for individuals to share personal details with web protocols to interact online by offering World IDs. It claims to introduce more privacy while accessing the internet. To issue these IDs, the project collects the iris scans of people's eyes through a machine designed by the company called Orbs.

As of Friday, the project's website shows that 343,904 unique human verifications have been processed over the period of the last seven days. Data on the website also claims that the project's app has garnered over 20 million users so far, while over 9.2 million unique humans are already part of its ecosystem.

In August, Colombia's Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio (SIC) initiated an indictment process without formally charging the project in order to determine if World was in breach of the country's personal data protection regime. Hong Kong blocked the project in May, citing privacy concerns.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Worldcoin, World, Sam Altman, Spain, Germany, Biometric Data
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Here's How to Play Squid Game on Google Search Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Related Stories

Worldcoin Ordered to Delete All Iris Scanning Data From Users in Spain, Germany 
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Pro Review: A Great Package With Stellar Cameras
  2. Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro Should Be in Your Cart. Here's Why!
  3. Samsung Offers Up to Rs. 12,000 Discount forÂ Galaxy Watch Ultra
  4. Lenovo Could Debut World's First Laptop With Rollable Screen at CES 2025
  5. WhatsApp Brings New Calling Effects and Animations Ahead of New Year
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE May Launch Soon in India With 2 Variants
  7. How to Change Address in Aadhaar Card Online for Free?
  8. Asus NUC 14 Pro AI Mini PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU Unveiled
  9. OTT Releases This Week (Dec 16-Dec 21): Girls will be Girls, Zebra, and More
  10. Here's How to Play Squid Game on Google Search Ahead of Season 2 Premiere
#Latest Stories
  1. Ancient Bronze Statues Unearthed from Etruscan Healing Spring in Italy
  2. Malayalam Action Thriller Mura Now Streaming on Prime Video
  3. Study Explores Sun’s Magnetic Field Changes and Solar Wind Acceleration
  4. Madanolsavam Streaming Now on Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  5. Daalcheeni OTT Release Date: Odia Drama to Stream on AAO NXT from December 28
  6. Worldcoin Ordered to Delete All Iris Scanning Data From Users in Spain, Germany 
  7. FAST Telescope Detects New Pulsar PSR J1922+37 in Open Cluster NGC 6791
  8. Here's How to Play Squid Game on Google Search Ahead of Season 2 Premiere
  9. Microsoft Previews Real-Time Translation in Live Captions for AMD and Intel Copilot+ PCs
  10. OnePlus 13R Confirmed to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »