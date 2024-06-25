Technology News

Louisiana Joins Growing List of US States that Support Crypto Mining

The state of Louisiana is among others in the US that are tailoring laws around crypto that could open job opportunities and revenue streams.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 June 2024 19:44 IST
Louisiana Joins Growing List of US States that Support Crypto Mining

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The crypto mining sector is projected to reach $7 billion by 2032

Highlights
  • Crypto mining businesses can open job opportunities
  • Crypto mining can bring revenue to friendly regions
  • Crypto mining consumes loads of electricity, disrupting supply
Advertisement

Louisiana has become the latest US state to support cryptocurrency mining, as more regions in the country are warming up to digital assets. A newly signed bill is expected to protect the rights of crypto mining individuals and businesses, who can continue to operate in the state as long as they are in compliance with local regulations. The US crypto market evolving into the largest in the world with its industry size projected to reach the valuation of $23,220 million by the end of the year.

Rising Adoption of Crypto Mining Businesses in the US

The governor of Louisiana has signed a bill to foster the growth of businesses related to crypto mining activities in the state, while the state has banned the use of central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs. The state of Louisiana is among others in the US that are tailoring laws around crypto that could open job opportunities and revenue streams for the state treasury.

Bill HB 488 protects the rights of crypto mining individuals and businesses to continue operations but while being in compliance with local noise ordinances. Businesses conducting crypto mining on a commercial level have been directed to set up shops in the industrial zones located across the state, the bill notes.

Furthermore, the bill now restricts all foreign parties from controlling digital mining businesses.

Louisiana's support for crypto mining could help generate revenue and also open job opportunities in the state, that reportedly houses over 4.6 million citizens. However, crypto mining is infamous for consuming loads of electricity, disrupting power supply for local residents.

The global cryptocurrency mining market was valued at $1.92 billion (roughly Rs. 16,017 crore) in 2022 and is reportedly projected to reach $7 billion (roughly Rs. 58,398 crore) by 2032. As per JP Morgan, the Bitcoin mining sector is reportedly is garnering interest from investors.

The states of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Florida are taking similar pro-crypto mining steps, while the federal government is working on comprehensive legislation to oversee the overall crypto sector.

Crypto Mining in Other Countries

Owing to the electrical load crypto mining businesses put on power grids, several countries have decided to ban their operations. In May, Venezuela banned crypto mining and seized thousands of mining computers.

Norway has also cracked down on crypto mining businesses this year in April.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Crypto Mining, US
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Genesys Launches AI-Powered Navigation Map Tailored for Indian Automotive and Mobility Sectors

Related Stories

Louisiana Joins Growing List of US States that Support Crypto Mining
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Casio G-Shock GBD-300 Smartwatch With Shock Resistance Feature Unveiled
  2. Moto S50 Neo With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Launched at This Price
  3. Moto Razr 50 Ultra With 4-Inch Cover Screen Debuts Alongside Razr 50
  4. Blackmagic Camera App Now Available on Select Android Smartphones
  5. Apple Releases iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 With iPhone Mirroring, More
  6. Realme C61 With IP54 Rating Will Launch in India This Week
  7. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Is Now Available in This Colour Option in India
  8. Samsung May Host Galaxy Unpacked on July 10 for Galaxy Z Foldable Phones
  9. iQoo Z9 Lite Launch Timeline, Colour Options Tipped
  10. Smartphones, Tablets Sold in India May Require a USB Type-C Port
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Said to Be Developing Gemini AI-Powered User Customisable Chatbots Based on Celebrities
  2. Louisiana Joins Growing List of US States that Support Crypto Mining
  3. CMF Buds Pro 2, CMF Watch Pro 2 Design and Key Features Teased Ahead of July 8 Launch
  4. Genesys Launches AI-Powered Navigation Map Tailored for Indian Automotive and Mobility Sectors
  5. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Scarlet Red Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Instagram Incorrectly Tags Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL Winning Photo With ‘Made by AI’ Label
  7. Moto S50 Neo With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Moto Razr 50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip, 4-Inch Cover Display Launched Alongside Razr 50: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus Pad Pro Design, Accessories, Key Specifications Officially Revealed Ahead of June 27 Launch
  10. Government May Announce Common Charger Rule for Smartphones, Tablets Sold in India Starting in 2025: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »