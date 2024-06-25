Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Genesys Launches AI Powered Navigation Map Tailored for Indian Automotive and Mobility Sectors

Genesys Launches AI-Powered Navigation Map Tailored for Indian Automotive and Mobility Sectors

As per the company, the AI map spans 83 lakh kilometres across India.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 June 2024 19:44 IST
Genesys Launches AI-Powered Navigation Map Tailored for Indian Automotive and Mobility Sectors

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jannis Lucas

Genesys says this AI-powered navigation technology will help build personalised driving experiences

Highlights
  • Genesys’ AI-powered map has three crore points of interest
  • Genesys has also introduced a Navigation with AR feature
  • The AI map also comes with the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
Advertisement

Genesys International, the Mumbai-based mapping, survey, and geospatial solutions company, launched artificial intelligence-powered navigation maps on Monday. The map encompasses 83 lakh kilometres across India. The company claims it was built specifically for the automotive and mobility industries of the country and will help build personalised driving experiences and offer location intelligence. Alongside this, the company also introduced several products which are built on top of the navigation maps. These include Navigation with Augmented Reality (AR), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA).

Genesys Launches AI-Powered Navigation Maps

In a press release (via ANI), the company claimed the AI-powered maps cover India's largest navigable road network spanning 83 lakh kilometres. It also features more than three crore points of interest (POIs). Genesys also stated that the AI map system will allow drivers access to precise and reliable navigation.

Sajid Malik, Chairman and Managing Director of Genesys International, said, "With features like Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), we are setting new benchmarks for safety and convenience on Indian roads. These technologies will alert drivers to speed limits, recognize traffic signs, assist with lane-keeping, and offer adaptive cruise control."

Alongside the AI-powered navigation maps, the company also unveiled several new products aimed at improving the driving experience. First is Navigation with Augmented Reality. This system integrates real-time data from vehicles' dashcams and secondary cameras and provides AR overlays to help guide drivers intuitively. This way even when the driver looks at the display for navigation instructions and other critical information, they can keep track of the surroundings. The product also features intelligent route planning.

Another feature is the ADAS system. Also known as assistive driving, the product is enabled with Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) and has safety features such as lane departure warning and traffic sign recognition. The ISA system also ensures speed limit compliances to create a safer driving experience.

Further, it also introduced Usage-Based Insurance (UBI), which can track the driving behaviour of the driver, and based on a long-term pattern, can offer lower premiums for safer driving. The company stated that by incentivising safe driving practices, the product offers benefits for both the driver as well as insurance providers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Genesys, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Scarlet Red Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Louisiana Joins Growing List of US States that Support Crypto Mining

Related Stories

Genesys Launches AI-Powered Navigation Map Tailored for Indian Automotive and Mobility Sectors
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Casio G-Shock GBD-300 Smartwatch With Shock Resistance Feature Unveiled
  2. Moto S50 Neo With Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC Launched at This Price
  3. Moto Razr 50 Ultra With 4-Inch Cover Screen Debuts Alongside Razr 50
  4. Blackmagic Camera App Now Available on Select Android Smartphones
  5. Apple Releases iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 With iPhone Mirroring, More
  6. Realme C61 With IP54 Rating Will Launch in India This Week
  7. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Is Now Available in This Colour Option in India
  8. Samsung May Host Galaxy Unpacked on July 10 for Galaxy Z Foldable Phones
  9. iQoo Z9 Lite Launch Timeline, Colour Options Tipped
  10. Smartphones, Tablets Sold in India May Require a USB Type-C Port
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Said to Be Developing Gemini AI-Powered User Customisable Chatbots Based on Celebrities
  2. Louisiana Joins Growing List of US States that Support Crypto Mining
  3. CMF Buds Pro 2, CMF Watch Pro 2 Design and Key Features Teased Ahead of July 8 Launch
  4. Genesys Launches AI-Powered Navigation Map Tailored for Indian Automotive and Mobility Sectors
  5. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Scarlet Red Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Instagram Incorrectly Tags Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL Winning Photo With ‘Made by AI’ Label
  7. Moto S50 Neo With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chip Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Moto Razr 50 Ultra With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chip, 4-Inch Cover Display Launched Alongside Razr 50: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus Pad Pro Design, Accessories, Key Specifications Officially Revealed Ahead of June 27 Launch
  10. Government May Announce Common Charger Rule for Smartphones, Tablets Sold in India Starting in 2025: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »