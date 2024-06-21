Technology News

Meta Restructures Reality Labs Team, Forms Two Separate Divisions for Metaverse, Wearables: Report

Moving forward, all of Meta’s initiatives related to the metaverse technology said to be handled by the new Metaverse division.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 June 2024 14:06 IST
Meta Restructures Reality Labs Team, Forms Two Separate Divisions for Metaverse, Wearables: Report

Photo Credit: Meta

Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook to Meta in October 2021

Highlights
  • Meta’s Reality Labs unit works around AI, metaverse, and wearables
  • Meta has reportedly trimmed its Reality Labs team
  • Meta has neither confirmed nor denied the said development
Advertisement

Meta is attempting to enhance and streamline its operations in the Web3 and wearables markets. The company has reportedly divided its Reality Labs team into two separate entities where one team will work on the metaverse-focussed Quest headsets and the other will dedicate its time to hardware wearables that Meta may launch in the future. As per a report that surfaced online recently, Meta's CTO Andrew Bosworth announced this segregation in the Reality Labs team earlier this week.

What is Reality Labs, and what are Meta's plans for it?

After Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook to Meta in 2021, he formed the Reality Labs unit formally in 2022. This division merged multiple initiatives that were already being worked upon within the company like Artificial Intelligence, virtual headsets, as well as CTRL Labs among others. Later, the Reality Labs unit of Meta also became the centre point of the company's exploration into the metaverse technology.

According to a report by The Verge Bosworth conveyed details about the internal restructuring through at Meta througha memo. The website also reported that layoffs have also been announced for some members of the team. The exact number of people terminated remains unknown for now – but the report claims that it was a relatively small group.

Moving forward, all of Meta's initiatives related to the metaverse technology will be reportedly handled by the newly separated Metaverse division. The Quest VR headset, its operating system called Horizon OS, as well as Meta's social VR platform Horizon Worlds will be overseen by the Metaverse unit, as per the report. Horizon leader Vishal Shah will reportedly now monitor developments around the Quest headsets as well.

In 2022, Meta refreshed the Quest headset lineup with the ‘Meta Quest Pro' that starts at the price point of $999 (roughly Rs. 83,520). In 2023, Meta unveiled the Meta Quest 3 priced at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 41,800). As of March 2023, Meta had reportedly sold 20 million Quest headsets.

Meanwhile, the company has not yet addressed the reported development publicly.

Meta's Metaverse journey so far

Zuckerberg announced his big plans to venture into the metaverse industry when he rebranded Facebook to Meta in October 8, 2021. With Web3 technologies meeting with scrutiny around the world because of their links to volatile and risky digital assets, the growth of these technologies have been gradual.

Meta's Reality Labs unit has been reporting losses constantly since the rebranding. Reality Labs lost $13.7 billion (roughly Rs. 1,12,200 crore) in 2022, whereas it suffered a loss of $46.5 billion while generating nearly $11 billion (roughly Rs. 91,744 crore) in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In May 2023, Meta had commissioned a study that claimed that the metaverse could contribute as much as $760 billion (roughly Rs. 62,36,088 crore) or about 2.4 percent to the US annual gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035. Zuckerberg projects that his metaverse initiatives could see more losses in the coming times but he remains diligent about exploring its use cases.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Meta, Metaverse, Web3, Quest Headset
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Available in India in a New Titanium Colour Option

Related Stories

Meta Restructures Reality Labs Team, Forms Two Separate Divisions for Metaverse, Wearables: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 40 5G With 15W Wireless Charging Debuts in India at This Price
  2. Vivo Y58 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  3. Lenovo Tab Plus With 11.5-inch Display, Eight JBL Speakers Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets a New Colour Variant in India
  5. Boult Forays Into Auto Sector With Launch of CruiseCam X1 Series Dashcam
  6. Vivo T3 Lite 5G Will Launch in India Soon, Packing Dual 5G Capabilities
  7. Redmi 13 5G India Launch Date, Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Launch Date Set for June 27; OnePlus Pad Pro, Buds 3, Watch 2 to Debut Alongside
  2. Apple Back to School 2024 Sale: Discounts on iPad Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, More
  3. New OnePlus Watch Appears on Certification Website, Showcasing New Design and Button Layout
  4. Apple Brings Professional Camera Controls to iPhone With Final Cut Camera App
  5. Redmi 13 5G India Launch Date Set for July 9; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  6. Meta Restructures Reality Labs Team, Forms Two Separate Divisions for Metaverse, Wearables: Report
  7. Google Reportedly Developing New Overheating Measure for Pixel Smartphones
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Now Available in India in a New Titanium Colour Option
  9. YouTube Reportedly Cracking Down on Those Using VPN to Get Cheaper Premium Subscription
  10. Anthropic Releases Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Makes It Available for Free to All Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »