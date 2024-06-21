Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now available in a new colour option in India. The flagship smartphone with a Titanium frame and 200-megapixel quad rear camera setup was unveiled in the country in January. It was available in three standard Titanium-based colourways and three online-exclusive colour options. The Galaxy S24 Ultra includes Samsung's top-of-the-line features and specifications including an S Pen stylus for inputs, Galaxy AI features, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price in India

The South Korean tech brand announced the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in a Titanium Yellow colour option on Friday through X. The new variant is priced at Rs. 1,29,999 for the base 12GB + 256GB storage model. The 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 1,39,999, while the 1TB storage model is priced at Rs. 1,59,999.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is already available in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Violet colour options. It can be purchased exclusively through Samsung's online store in Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange shades.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications

Apart from a new shade, the Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Yellow variant has the same look and specifications as the other colour options. It runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1 on top and includes Galaxy AI features. It sports a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz–120Hz and 2,600nits of peak brightness. The handset features a Titanium chassis and runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. It has a 12-megapixel camera at the front.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy S24 Ultra with support for 45W wired charging and Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 that offers 15W charging speeds. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

