Technology News
English Edition

MobiKwik, CRED Launch CBDC eRupee in Partnership with RBI and Yes Bank

CRED has launched a beta version of its e-rupee wallet.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 29 January 2025 13:42 IST
MobiKwik, CRED Launch CBDC eRupee in Partnership with RBI and Yes Bank

Photo Credit: Reuters

The RBI's eRupee CBDC is presently in its advanced trial phase

Highlights
  • CRED has launched a beta version of its e-rupee wallet
  • The wallet is developed in collaboration with the RBI and Yes Bank
  • The wallet lets users to send and receive funds to other e-rupee wallet
Advertisement

MobiKwik, a digital wallet player, on Tuesday announced that it has launched a full version of India's Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) eRupee in partnership with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Yes Bank.

Payments platform CRED has launched a beta version of its eRupee wallet, developed in collaboration with the RBI and Yes Bank.

Yes Bank's role as the first sponsor bank to enable CBDC issuance for a third party application provider (TPAP) like CRED exemplifies its commitment to driving innovation and supporting the future of digital payments, the company said in a statement.

MobiKwik is the first digital wallet to go live with a full-scale production version of the eRupee wallet, the new CBDC product is available to all its Android users, the company said in a statement.

The eRupee wallet allows users to send and receive funds to other eRupee wallets as well as regular bank accounts via UPI; both peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions are supported, it said.

For example, a user can scan and pay on any UPI QR using eRupee as it is fully interoperable on UPI, it said.

"MobiKwik's large base of existing full KYC users will immediately be able to open an eRupee wallet and load it from their bank account. New MobiKwik users will have to complete video KYC before they can open an eRupee wallet," it said.

Currently, the eRupee wallet has a daily transaction limit of Rs 50,000, per transaction limit of Rs 10,000, and currency denominations of 50 paise, Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500 are available in eRupee, it said.

Announcing the launch, Bipin Preet Singh, Managing Director of MobiKwik, said, "We expect that CBDC will make the Indian rupee digital and further expand the digital economy. eRupee transfers can be made to anyone with an eRupee wallet or UPI ID." Initially, RBI only permitted banks to offer access to digital currency but in April 2024, it said that it would allow non-banks to offer e-rupee transactions. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mobikwik, cred, cbdc, erupee
Titan Evolution Review: A Stylish Smartwatch at Affordable Price 

Related Stories

MobiKwik, CRED Launch CBDC eRupee in Partnership with RBI and Yes Bank
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Could Launch Three Smartphones Before Unveiling Flagship Phone 3
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Sees Price Cut in India Following Galaxy S25 Launch
  3. Poco F7 India Launch Said to Include a Special Edition Phone
  4. Vivo V50 to Launch Soon in India; Said to Use a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  5. Apple Partners With SpaceX to Offer Starlink Connectivity on iPhone
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 May Soon Be Sold in a 128GB Variant in India
  7. Nothing Phone 3a Tipped to Get a Larger Screen Than Phone 2a
  8. Bitcoin Drops Over 3 Percent Ahead of US FOMC Meeting: Check Price
  9. Infinix Smart 9 HD With 90Hz Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. Apple's iPhone SE 4 Model Spied in Leaked Image Next to the iPhone 16
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price Details Surface Online
  2. Hugging Face Is Trying to Build a Fully Open-Source Version of DeepSeek-R1 AI Model
  3. Oppo Find N5 Compared to Apple iPad Pro M4 to Showcase How Thin the Foldable Will Be
  4. MobiKwik, CRED Launch CBDC eRupee in Partnership with RBI and Yes Bank
  5. French Investigators Open Fraud Probe Against Crypto Platform Binance
  6. Microsoft Probing If DeepSeek-Linked Group Improperly Obtained OpenAI Data
  7. Apple Partners With SpaceX to Offer Starlink Satellite Connectivity on iPhone; Beta Testing Commences
  8. Bitcoin Price Hovers Above $100,000 Despite 3.3 Percent Drop Ahead of US Federal Open Market Committee Meeting
  9. Nothing Phone 3a Tipped to Get Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 6.8-Inch Display, More
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Price in India Slashed Following Galaxy S25 Series Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »