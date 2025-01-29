Titan Evolution Review: A Stylish Smartwatch at Affordable Price 

Titan is one of the few brands in the country that is able to keep the legacy of traditional watches alive while still focusing more on modern smartwatches. The brand has been launching stylish smartwatches in the country to appeal to the Gen Z crowd. We have seen multiple launches in the past that delivered stylish design language coupled with some interesting set of features. That said, the brand's latest product, the Titan Evolution, is set to take this legacy forward. The smartwatch comes with a price tag of Rs 6,995 for the silicone strap variant, while the premium metallic strap option comes with a price tag of Rs 7,995.

Titan has put a lot of effort into the latest smartwatch and has added a slew of interesting features like a curved AMOLED display, AI Voice, better user interface, and more. So, does it make sense to buy this smartwatch? Let's find out in this review.

Titan Evolution Design: Looks Good

Case size - 42mm

Case material - aluminium

Colours - Black, Silver, Rose Gold, and Titanium

The Titan Evolution comes with a premium design language, which carries the brand's legacy. The wearable comes with an aircraft-grade 6,000 series aluminium case that offers a lightweight and durable design. I got the Black colour option for review with black metallic mesh straps. However, you can also purchase the smartwatch in different colour options, including Black, Silver, Rose Gold, and Titanium. You also get the option to select from silicone straps and mesh straps.

The Titan Evolution comes with an option of silicon and mesh straps.

Moving on, the right side of the case comes with a piezo-electric crown, while the left side offers speakers. The straps can come out easily, and one can use third-party straps with this smartwatch. The crown is smooth when operating the smartwatch. With a simple click, you can access the menu, while a long press will open the voice assistant.

The smartwatch also comes with an IP68 rating, meaning that it can be submerged in water up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes. Simply put, you can wear the smartwatch for your gym sessions or even wear it in the rain without worrying too much. The company has also been given an option to drain out the water from the speakers with a special Mode in the Quick Settings.

Titan Evolution Display: Sharp Enough

Display Size - 1.85-inch

Resolution - 390x450 pixels

Display Type - AMOLED

Peak Brightness - 750nits

The latest Titan Evolution is loaded with a large 1.85-inch curved AMOLED display. The smartwatch comes with a squarish dial, and the bezels are thin compared to other smartwatches in this price segment. The display offers a 60Hz refresh rate, which makes the animation look smooth and fluid enough for daily usage.

The smartwatch comes with a large 1.85-inch curved AMOLED display.

The display is bright enough for outdoor usage, all thanks to the 750nits of peak brightness. Throughout the review period, I never noticed any problem with the display, even on bright sunny days. The smartwatch also comes with Always-On, which is turned off by default. However, you go to Settings > Always On Display to turn it on.

Talking watch faces, you get plenty of options right on the application. There are some animated watch faces, which look cool and funky. Moreover, you can get more watches from the Titan Smart World application. You can also customise the faces to your own taste.

Titan Evolution Software and Companion App: Easy to Use

User Interface - AuraX UI

Companion app platforms - Android, iOS

The Titan Evolution comes loaded with a custom operating system to support all the features, known as AuraX UI. The company claims that the new user interface is smoother and fluid compared to its predecessors. And this is true to a certain extent. I found the whole user interface better than other older Titan smartwatches. You get a lot of customisation options like selecting the menu layout or accessing different sections through a Carsoul or swipe gestures.

The Titan Evolution offers a smooth user interface.

The watch user interface is pretty simple to use and easy to navigate. A simple swipe left will provide an X-screen that offers summaries, reminders, insights into your daily activity, a shortcut to applications, suggestions, and more. You also have My Fitness, which offers steps, calories, and a sleep schedule. Apart from this, you can also get multiple types of information with a simple swipe, such as multiple sports modes, music, weather, camera, sleep data, and more.

A simple press on the crown gives you the main menu from where you can access different applications like Multisport, Titan Health, Phone, AI Voice, Event Reminder, Weather, Music, Settings, and more. However, there are certain features that you can only access through the Titan Smart World, which is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

The smartwatch comes with a plethora of watch faces, which are fun to use.

The app's interface is pretty straightforward. The home screen gives you quick access to sleep, steps, and workout data. There is also a Community tab that helps you compete with other Titan smartwatch owners. Overall, the companion application is quite easy to use, and you will not face any trouble while navigating it.

Titan Evolution Performance and Battery Life: Decent Performance, Great Battery Life

Chipset - ATS3085S SoC

Sensors - Heart rate monitor, accelerometer, Altimeter, barometer

Battery - 350mAh

The Titan Evolution performance is decent, if not great. The smartwatch offers a stable Bluetooth connection, meaning that you will get notifications from various applications on this smartwatch. You can customise from which app you want the notification from the application, which is a good thing.

The Titan Evolution comes Heart rate monitor, accelerometer, and more.

The call function works fine, as you can directly take calls from your smartwatch. Moreover, you can also dial a phone number or call your favourite contacts right from the smartwatch. However, it is ideal for short durations and not for any long calls, especially in crowded areas, as the speaker output is not that great.

Coming to the tracking, the smartwatch brings you heart rate monitoring, which shows almost accurate results in most cases. I have compared the results with Amazfit Balance and got a nearly similar reading. However, I found out that the steps counted as a bit off, though they were not out of the line. The sleep tracking was on-point and gave accurate results.

The smartwatch also comes with a new Titan Run Coach that provides a training plan to help you achieve your running goals. There are different Running courses available that help you get into the flow. I liked the fact that you get some animated tutorials for stretching. This is a useful feature for those who want to get into the habit of running.

The Titan Evolution delivers a good battery life. During the testing period, the smartwatch lasted more than 9 days under moderate usage. With heavy usage, which included using an Always-On display, keeping all the notifications on, and using different workout modes, the smartwatch lasted for almost six days without much hassle. Moreover, you also get quick, fast charging support. One can get up to two days of battery life with a quick 15-minute charge. Furthermore, the smartwatch gets fully charged from 0 to 100 percent under one hour.

Titan Evolution Verdict

To conclude, the Titan Evolution brings an interesting set of features at a price of Rs 7,999. The device sports a premium design, and the display is bright enough for outdoor conditions. The battery life is good, and the companion app is easy to use. That said, the steps count is a bit off, but you also get some interesting Run courses to start your running journey. That said, the latest smartwatch is a refined product, which can give good competition to the established players in this price segment. So, if you are looking for a smartwatch that looks stylish and offers a long battery life, then you can consider the Titan Evolution.