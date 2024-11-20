Technology News
English Edition

RBI to Roll Out eRupee CBDC Widely After Viewing Outcome or Impact: Report

The RBI has yet to set a definitive timeline for a complete roll out of the eRupee.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2024 18:27 IST
RBI to Roll Out eRupee CBDC Widely After Viewing Outcome or Impact: Report

Photo Credit: X/ Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

The RBI is counting on the eRupee to improve the speed and security of remittance settlements

Highlights
  • Russia and China are also conducting advanced CBDC trials
  • The IMF has proposed a roadmap for CBDC rollout, adoption 
  • G20 members are researching the pros and cons of CBDCs
Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is working with multiple national lenders on advanced trials of the eRupee central bank digital currency (CBDC). Despite recent advancements in the area, the central bank is no rush to roll out its CBDC to users in the country. The situation was addressed in Philippines by RBI deputy governor T. Rabi Sankar, reportedly during a conference. As part of his speech, Sankar said the central bank is in no hurry to expand the rollout of the eRupee, until its impact on the financial systems is thoroughly assessed.

Sankar told Bloomberg the that the rollout of the digital currency for general use in India could take some time. “We are in no hurry to roll it out immediately. Once we have some visibility of what the outcome or impact will be, we'll roll it out. We don't keep a specific timeline for that,” he told the publication.

Launched into trials back in December 2022, the RBI views it as a tool to internationalise the INR currency. The eRupee is expected to improve the present lags in facilitating cross border settlements.

Other countries like Russia and China are also taking steps to integrate their CBDCs into their financial systems. The aim is to reduce the reliance on the USD to process international settlements. The RBIU deputy governor told Bloomberg that India is working on CBDC-backed payment arrangements with Sri Lanka and the UAE.

In a bid to simplify an effective roll out strategy for these CBDC-friendly nations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently proposed a framework. Called REDI. The framework lays focus on Regulation, Education, Design and Deployment, and Incentives – while planning the CBDC rollout. The IMF expects the CBDC ecosystem to face multiple challenges during the process of adoption.

At present, G20 members are researching the pros and cons of introducing CBDCs. As per a recently released report by the think tank Atlantic Council, a total of 134 nations are actively exploring digital versions of their currencies. These countries make up 98 percent of the global economy.

Through the eRupee CBDC, the RBI is counting on the eRupee to improve the speed and security of remittance settlements. In October, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted that India is among the few major economies with a 24x7 real-time gross settlement (RTGS) system, poised to evolve with advancing technologies.

A CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) like the eRupee is the blockchain representation of fiat currencies, issued and regulated by the central banks. While they work like cryptocurrencies in terms of facilitating quick and relatively private financial transactions, they are overseen and controlled by financial authorities. Transactions processed through CBDCs are logged permanently on blockchain networks that are unchangeable and brings more transparency to financial histories.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CBDC, eRupee, T Rabi Sankar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google AI-Powered Air View+ Announced With Real-Time Hyperlocal Air Quality Information Across India

Related Stories

RBI to Roll Out eRupee CBDC Widely After Viewing Outcome or Impact: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 601 5G Upgrade Voucher with Unlimited 5G Data
  2. Microsoft Windows 365 Link Cloud PC Device Launched With These Features
  3. Oppo Reno 13 Appears on Geekbench With These Specifications
  4. Moto G05, Moto G15 Seen With Similar Design, Colourways in Leaked Renders
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Camera Features Tipped, May Use ALoP Technology
  6. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Surfaces on TDRA Certification Site
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Cost More at Launch Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
  8. Redmi A4 5G With Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Chip Launched in India at This Price
  9. Nubia Z70 Ultra Will Make Its Global Debut on This Date
  10. Microsoft's AI Agents Will Soon Complete Complex Tasks Automatically
#Latest Stories
  1. RBI to Roll Out eRupee CBDC Widely After Viewing Outcome or Impact: Report
  2. Google AI-Powered Air View+ Announced With Real-Time Hyperlocal Air Quality Information Across India
  3. Chandrayaan-2 Lunar Orbiter Avoided Collision With Danuri Spacecraft in September, Reveals ISRO
  4. Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro and OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Deliver Impressive Results in Early Battery Test
  5. NASA Explains Cause Behind the Moon Drifting Away From Earth
  6. Ancient DNA Study Shows How Early Europeans Adapted Over 7,000 Years
  7. SpaceX Launches India’s GSAT-20 Satellite, Providing Boost to Broadband and Satellite Communication
  8. Indian Air Force Collaborates With IISc and FSID to Develop Strategy for Reliability-Centered Maintenance
  9. India’s Summer Maximum Temperature to See a Rise of 1.5 Degree Celsius by 2043, Claims New Climate Data
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch Price Could Be Higher Than Galaxy S24 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »