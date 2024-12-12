Technology News
English Edition

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Highlights India’s Progress on CBDCs in Farewell Address: Key Insights

Das was appointed as the RBI governor in 2018.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 December 2024 19:11 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Highlights India’s Progress on CBDCs in Farewell Address: Key Insights

Photo Credit: X/ Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Sanjay Malhotra will be the new RBI governor

Highlights
  • Das has often supported the idea of CBDCs
  • He called CBDCs the future of finance
  • RBI has been spearheading India’s CBDC creation and trials
Advertisement

Shaktikanta Das, who assumed office as the 25th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India in December 2018, concluded his six-year tenure this week. In his farewell address, Das praised India's tech-driven advancements in enhancing its financial ecosystem. He highlighted the introduction of the UPI payment system and the advanced trials of the eRupee CBDC as two of the country's most remarkable achievements in recent years.

India is one of the few countries that has swiftly advanced research and development in the field of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). This effort, led by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has been a source of immense pride for Shaktikanta Das.

“Almost every central bank is talking about CBDCs or they are experimenting, or they are discussing about CBDCs -- but actual launching of a pilot project has been done by very few. The regulatory sandbox around the CBDC is again another area where RBI among other central banks, is a pioneer,” Das said.

A Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) is a blockchain-based virtual form of a nation's fiat currency—in India's case, the Indian Rupee (INR). Leveraging blockchain technology, CBDC transactions create an immutable and permanent record, enhancing transparency in financial operations. Additionally, CBDCs have the potential to significantly reduce global reliance on physical paper currency.

In his farewell speech, Das said that CBDCs like the eRupee have huge potential in the coming years.

“Infact, it is the future of currency – a true game changer. I'm sure its benefits will get harnessed fully in the near future and there will be a national level roll out,” he added.

Earlier this year, Das had said that India is looking at the CBDC as a way to internationalise the INR and eventually use it for international settlements. India has reportedly finalised agreements with Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan to clear settlements using the eRupee.

The government has appointed Sanjay Malhotra as the new RBI Governor, succeeding Shaktikanta Das. Malhotra previously served as the Revenue Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Shaktikanta Das, eRupee, CBDC
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Google DeepMind Showcases Upgraded Capabilities in Project Astra With Gemini 2.0
Kraken Fined in Australia for Legal Violations Resulting in Financial Losses to Citizens

Related Stories

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Highlights India’s Progress on CBDCs in Farewell Address: Key Insights
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Launched in India
  2. Apple Brings ChatGPT to iPhone With Latest iOS 18.2 Update
  3. Google Pixel 9 Can Now Directly Run on AC Power Without Using Battery
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Bandish Bandits 2, Despatch, Mary, and More
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra New Leaked Dummy Units Suggest Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Kraken Fined in Australia for Legal Violations Resulting in Financial Losses to Citizens
  2. Oppo Reno 13 5G, Oppo A5 Pro 5G Spotted on TDRA Website, Reno 13 Pro 5G Allegedly Listed on Geekbench
  3. Blaupunkt BTW300 Moksha+ With Up to 50 Hours Total Playback Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Highlights India’s Progress on CBDCs in Farewell Address: Key Insights
  5. Mathematician Solves Decades-Old Sofa Problem with New Findings
  6. Google DeepMind Showcases Upgraded Capabilities in Project Astra With Gemini 2.0
  7. iPhone 17 Series Rumoured to Get Pixel-Like Rear Camera Design
  8. Infinix Hot 50, Hot 50 Pro, Hot 50 Pro+ Now Available in New Colour Options
  9. Microsoft Makes File Sharing Between iPhone and PCs Easier With New Link to Windows Feature
  10. Google Launches Deep Research Agentic Feature in Gemini, Can Prepare Reports on Complex Topics
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »