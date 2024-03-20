Technology News

Polygon Labs Team With Immutable, King River Capital to Announce Inevitable Games Fund

With the IGF, all three parties are testifying to their commitment to try and grow the promising Web3 gaming sector.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2024 17:06 IST
Polygon Labs Team With Immutable, King River Capital to Announce Inevitable Games Fund

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Pixelmon, Metalcore, Guild of Guardians have already secured IGF funding

Highlights
  • Web3 gaming is mostly compatible with cryptocurrencies, metaverse, NFTs
  • My Pet Hooligan is a Web3 gaming project that has been funded by IGF
  • Polygon Labs, Immutable to provide web3 expertise
Advertisement

The Web3 gaming sector is on the cusp of going mainstream with notable game publishers now shifting their focus towards emerging fresher technologies. In order to attract web3 game developers to put their best foot forward, three parties have formed an alliance. Venture firms Immutable and King River Capital along have tied up with blockchain firm, the Polygon Labs to set up a fund of $100 million (roughly Rs. 83 crores) under the name – the Inevitable Games Fund (IGF).

The future of Web3 gaming market has been projected to be bright, according to research conducted around the subject. The blockchain gaming market is expected to be churning up to $614 billion (roughly Rs. 51,07,086 crore) in the next seven years, a recent study by Fortune Business Insights had said.

With the IGF, all three parties are testifying to their commitment to try and grow the potentially promising Web3 gaming sector. A bunch of other medium and large sized investors are also joining the initiative. These include Alpha Wave Ventures, the Chimera Capital by the Abu Dhabi Royal Group, as well as family offices like Mike Arrington, Co-Founder of CrunchFund, and Arrington Capital; Steve Kokinos

In fact, a bunch of Web3 gaming firms have already bagged investments from the IGF. These include Pixelmon, Metalcore, Guild of Guardians, and My Pet Hooligan. King River Capital has been tasked with the responsibility of overseeing all investment related processes. These would include the deployment of IGF capital across game studios, web3 infrastructure developers, and immersive gaming projects.

“Spending on video games exceeds the global revenue from movies, streaming TV and the music industry, combined, and it is ripe for a huge technology shift,” said Zeb Rice, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at King River Capital in a statement.

As part of the deal, Polygon Labs and Immutable, meanwhile, will be providing key sourcing and web3 gaming expertise. As of 2023, Alchemy's Dapp Store lists 62 Web3 games supported on the Polygon blockchain. Messari, a crypto market intelligence firm claims that the combined market share of Immutable and Polygon is 70 percent of the total blockchain gaming development.

“Our combined expertise, global relationships, and industry reach ideally position the Fund to identify and invest in the best web3 gaming and gaming infrastructure opportunities globally,” Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder of Immutable said.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency Blockchain, Web3 gaming
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Meta Offers to Almost Halve Monthly Subscription Fee for Ad-Free Facebook, Instagram in EU

Related Stories

Polygon Labs Team With Immutable, King River Capital to Announce Inevitable Games Fund
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD May Soon Bring Back the Nokia 3210, But With a Modern Twist
  2. Lenovo Legion Laptops With 14th Gen Intel CPUs, Up to RTX 4090 GPUs Debut
  3. Nothing Phone 2a Receiving New Update With Camera Improvements
  4. Madhav Sheth Teases Imminent Launch of Magic 6 Series in India
  5. Google Pixel 8a May Get These Upgrades Over Pixel 7a
  6. iPhone 17 Tipped to Offer This Display Feature From the Galaxy S24 Ultra
  7. OpenAI Could Reportedly Release GPT-5 AI Model Later This Year
#Latest Stories
  1. JSW Says MG Motor Joint Venture Aims to Sell 1 Million EVs in India by 2030
  2. HMD Teases Return of an Iconic Feature Phone, Nokia 3210 Could Get a Remake
  3. Samsung Granted Patents for Tri-Fold and Rollable Display Technologies
  4. Polygon Labs Team With Immutable, King River Capital to Announce Inevitable Games Fund
  5. Fitbit to Leverage Google Gemini to Bring AI-Powered Personalised Health Features
  6. Meta Offers to Almost Halve Monthly Subscription Fee for Ad-Free Facebook, Instagram in EU
  7. iPhone 16 Models to Get Ultra-Thin Bezels With New Borderless Technology: Report
  8. Honor Porsche Design Magic 6 RSR, Magic 6 Ultimate India Launch Teased by HTech CEO Madhav Sheth
  9. Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptops With 14th Gen Intel CPUs, Up to RTX 4090 GPUs Launched in India
  10. OpenAI Could Release GPT-5, the Next-Generation of Its Generative AI Model, Later This Year: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »