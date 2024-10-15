Technology News
English Edition

What is Blockchain Gamification and How it Impacts Branding: Explained

It lets Web3 brands connect with newer generations of customers.  

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 October 2024 18:17 IST
What is Blockchain Gamification and How it Impacts Branding: Explained

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Gamifying Web3 protocols risks promoting gaming addiction

Highlights
  • NFTs can play key role in gamification of Web3 platforms
  • Crypto rewards contribute to the gamification of Web3 platforms
  • These games can, however, distract users from the platform’s utility
Advertisement

The Web3 sector is teeming with thousands of products and services striving to engage a new generation of tech-savvy consumers, and blockchain gamification is one effective approach. This process involves incorporating interactive gaming elements to make non-gaming activities more engaging and immersive for users. The blockchain component enhances this concept by integrating Web3 elements, such as digital avatars and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), into metaverse-based gaming ecosystems.

When a Web3 brand – that already has a blockchain network serving as its underlaying tech -- decides to deploy blockchain gamification techniques, it introduces a special array of features. These include brand-centric games and rewards from subsequent gaming competitions.

What Blockchain Gamification Entails

NFT brand Axie Infinity and mobile-friendly Web3 browser Fulldive are among brands that have incorporated blockchain gamification in their operations. Both platforms introduced versions of utility NFTs, VR games, and crypto points to have users spend more time on their platforms.

Through this process, brands can associate a storytelling narrative to their platforms and services. This can further help brands act as a hotspot for social interaction for its community members, marketing platform Smartico.ai explained in a blog post.

As part of the experiments with gamification, brands can implement rewards for using specific features and allow in-app trading of these NFT-like rewards. Several platforms are adding blockchain gamification to their operations in order to onboard old users and to keep things interesting for the newer ones.

Risks of Blockchain Gamification

Gamifying Web3 protocols always runs the risk of catering to or introducing gaming addictions. For the others, if designed and executed improperly, gamification could leave the users distracted from the utility of the platforms.

As explained by an Investopedia blog, gamification of web3 products and services “takes advantage of the same human psychology that causes people to enjoy winning at games and to dislike or even fear losing”.

The thrill to win the games integrated with their brands may manipulate people into engaging with a platform – where they could be at risk of facing crypto-linked financial losses.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Blockchain Gamification, Web3
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition to Debut on October 30

Related Stories

What is Blockchain Gamification and How it Impacts Branding: Explained
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBharat V3, V4 4G Feature Phones With Unlimited Calling Launched in India
  2. Vivo Debuts X200 Series With Dimensity 9400 Chipset and These Features
  3. Realme P1 Speed 5G Debuts in India Alongside Techlife Studio H1 Headphones
  4. Poco C75 Renders, Specifications Leak Online
  5. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Similar Design to iPhone 7 Plus
  6. Infinix Zero Flip to Debut in This Price Range in India
  7. IMC 2024: Over 950 Million Internet Users in India, PM Modi Says
#Latest Stories
  1. What is Blockchain Gamification and How it Impacts Branding: Explained
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition to Debut on October 30
  3. Huawei Watch GT 5 With Always-On Display, Up to Two-Week Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Delhi Police Uncovers Renewable Energy Fraud; Binance Aids in Tracing Illicit Funds
  5. Infinix Zero Flip Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of October 17 India Launch
  6. Vi Showcases Remote Healthcare, 5G, IoT and AI Solutions for Consumers at IMC 2024
  7. Samsung Reportedly Starts Rolling Out One UI Update for Smart TVs With Multi-Control and More Features
  8. Realme P1 Speed 5G With Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC Launched in India Alongside Techlife Studio H1
  9. Samsung Leads the Charge in Global Phone Shipments in Q3 2024, Followed by Apple: Canalys
  10. Google to Buy Power for AI Needs from Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Company Kairos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »