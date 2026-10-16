Ripple and Cross River Bank have inked a deal that will enable the linking of its RLUSD coin to one bank network through which dollar payments will be made on the XRP Ledger. The deal was officially announced by Cross River on October 15, when it was noted that fintech firms would be able to switch between US dollars and RLUSD using the established banking infrastructure. The bank will integrate the new coin into its own Core Operating System (COS) as per the terms of the deal, with transactions supported on the XRP Ledger.

Cross River Plans To Connect RLUSD With Existing Payment Rails

The bank provided details of its blockchain payment solutions for businesses in a way that does not require setting up an entire blockchain system. According to Cross River, their integration process will link the transfer of RLUSD with ACH, wire transfers, and real-time payments via a single application programming interface (API). Regarding its payment network solution, Cross River stated that RLUSD will provide another alternative for issuers and acquirers to settle their transactions during the day. This will help the bank cut down on settlement time and will be useful for making overseas transactions and treasury management beyond banking hours.

The new solution was explained by Adam Goller, who heads fintech banking at Cross River. According to him, “Businesses shouldn't have to rely on several different providers to move money across the globe.” Goller claims that the partnership will extend existing capabilities for stablecoins developed by the bank, letting its fintech clients exchange dollars for RLUSD using regular payment solutions.

As per the official announcement, transactions on XRP Ledger tend to settle within three to five seconds, cost fractions of a penny, and function round the clock. Also, the total volume of settled transactions via the ledger surpassed $1.3 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,23,38,300 crore).

According to Cross River, for US-based firms to gain access to the service, it is currently offered in select states only. According to Markus Infanger, senior vice president of RippleX, stablecoins would become part of “the banking infrastructure businesses already use.” He explained that linking RLUSD to Cross River would make international transfers easier.

This week, Ripple's XRP Ledger also collaborated with Stripe-acquired Privy, which provides wallet functionality for XRP and RLUSD in apps. According to Ripple, AI agents have conducted 13 million transactions on the ledger. The company revealed that it plans to integrate its programmable wallet technology into the XRP Ledger with the help of Ripple. The wallet company noted that the integration will enable both consumer-oriented financial solutions and payments by AI bots.