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Ripple’s Swell 2026 to Feature Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan at Institutional Summit

Rajan will join an invite-only Institutional Summit for banks, investment firms, payment providers, and financial institutions

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 September 2026 17:13 IST
Ripple’s Swell 2026 to Feature Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan at Institutional Summit

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Dmytro Demidko

Rajan previously advised Ripple on strategic, regulatory, and operational matters for RLUSD

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Highlights
  • Swell 2026 will be held at The Shed in New York City
  • Rajan previously served as IMF chief economist
  • He joined Ripple’s RLUSD advisory board in 2024
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Ripple has brought in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) former governor, Raghuram Rajan, to the initial program at Swell 2026, which is the company's annual conference devoted to payments and digital assets. In a press release from September 4, Ripple said that Raghuram Rajan will attend the Institutional Summit held on October 27. The invitation-only event will open Swell before the larger conference series takes place throughout the rest of October 29. The 2026 edition of Swell will be held at The Shed in New York City. Ripple is merging Swell with their developer-oriented XRPL Apex conference for the first time.

Ripple Is Yet to Reveal Rajan's Session Details

There is no disclosure on the topic of Rajan's discussion, the time of the session, or the presentation mode by Ripple. The conference website mentions Rajan as one of the speakers but does not provide any information on whether he will be giving a keynote or panel discussion. Institutional Summit will take place on October 27, and participants must apply for an invitation. Ripple is targeting the program towards people representing banks, investment firms, payment providers, and other financial institutions.

Rajan has had extensive exposure to central banking, international finance, and academia. Rajan was the head of the Reserve Bank of India from September 2013 to September 2016, and he was also the chief economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He is presently the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago. The official lineup of Ripple associates uses Rajan's designation as an academic.

The next definite step is the release of the full conference schedule. As for Ripple, it has to specify Rajan's speech topic and time. This same level of uncertainty is present in the cases of several other confirmed speakers as well. While their attendance at the conference has been confirmed but do not reveal what they will discuss. The Swell 2026 kicks off with an Institutional Summit on October 27th. The conference and the XRPL Apex talks will be held till October 29th at The Shed, which is situated in Hudson Yards, Manhattan.

This is not the first association of Ripple with Rajan. In 2024, Ripple established an advisory board to oversee the RLUSD ecosystem and provide strategic, regulatory, and operational guidance. Among its notable members was Raghuram Rajan. Talking about the future of stablecoins, Rajan indicated that these tokens could soon become an integral part of private payment systems. 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

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Further reading: XRP Ripple, Raghuram Rajan, XRP
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
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