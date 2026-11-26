Two US investment funds have reported a large difference between Ripple share valuations. The C1 Fund is offering the stock of the privately held company at about $90 (roughly Rs. 8,300) per share, while The Private Shares Fund is giving the stock a valuation of $300 (roughly Rs. 27,700). According to the portfolios reported to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 23, both investment vehicles calculated their Ripple valuation as at September 30, 2026, whereby the valuation of C1 Fund was almost 70 percent lower than that of The Private Shares Fund.

C1 Fund reports a $4.53 million loss on Ripple shares

It is worth noting that despite the fact that Ripple was the biggest single business for C1 Fund, the fund had earlier offloaded some shares valued at $300 (roughly Rs. 27,700) each. As per the schedule of investments made by the C1 Fund, the listed investment vehicle on the New York Stock Exchange possessed 70,665 shares of Ripple common stock with a total fair value of $6,366,916 (roughly Rs. 58,6 crore). The filing also shows the acquisition date to be March 13, with a basis cost of $10,895,217 (roughly Rs. 100 crore), which equals approximately $154.18 (roughly Rs. 14,200) per share.

By September 30, the valuation had dropped to $90.10 (roughly Rs. 8,300) per share, resulting in an unrealised loss of about $4.53 million (roughly Rs. 41.8 crore) on the remaining holdings of Ripple. Although the valuation was reduced, Ripple constituted 16.5 percent of the total assets of C1 Fund, just above Payward, which is the parent company of Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange.

Fund C1 categorises its investment in Ripple as being in Level 3 securities, whose values are derived through the use of “significantly unobservable inputs.” These securities are not like public stocks, because their prices cannot be accessed from the stock exchange at any time, against which investors can independently measure their value.

A separate SEC filing by The Private Shares Fund revealed ownership of 211,267 units of Ripple worth $63,380,100 (roughly Rs. 586 crore) on September 30. These shares were purchased by the fund back in December 2018 for a total purchase value of $18,458,074 (roughly Rs. 170.7 crore), at the price of about $87.37 (roughly Rs. 8,100) per share.

This current valuation is the result of an appreciation of about $44.92 million (roughly Rs. 415 crore) and 243.4 percent on the initial investment. This figure for purchase cost, recorded nearly eight years ago by The Private Shares Fund, is only about 3 percent below what C1 Fund values their Ripple stock at.

The C1 Fund is publicly traded with ticker CFND, whereas the Private Shares Fund is an interval fund that allows its investors to liquidate their investments periodically through repurchase periods. Neither of the two investment strategies gives any Ripple-related reasons for this variance in their valuations in September.