Bitcoin Rebounds From Three-Week Low as Whale Wallets Hit Record High

Bitcoin traded near Rs. 77.7 lakh on Friday as the cryptocurrency market attempted to recover from a recent sell-off, with easing Treasury yields providing some relief despite persistent inflation concerns and cautious institutional demand. Ethereum (ETH) traded near Rs. 2.3 lakh, while major altcoins gained over the past hour. Market participants said that although Bitcoin had rebounded after briefly falling below $80,000, ETF outflows and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's next policy move continued to weigh on sentiment. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin traded at $82,100 (roughly Rs. 77.9 lakh), while Ethereum was priced at $2,445 (roughly Rs. 2.31 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency rose 2.6 percent in the last 24 hours, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker. Analysts said leveraged liquidations approached $950 million (roughly Rs. 901 crore), while spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded more than $261 million (roughly Rs. 248 crore) in outflows. However, a decline in the 10-year Treasury yield from 5.36 percent to 5.1 percent supported the rebound.

Major Altcoins Recover Alongside Bitcoin on Friday

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $730 (roughly Rs. 69,300), while Solana (SOL) traded near $106 (roughly Rs. 10,000). XRP hovered around $1.34 (roughly Rs. 127), while Dogecoin (DOGE) traded near $0.082 (roughly Rs. 7.5).

Treasury Yield Pullback Offers Relief After $950 Million in Liquidations

Highlighting the recovery in Bitcoin after its recent decline and the role of institutional flows, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex, said, “The decline followed US producer prices rising 6.3 percent year-on-year, against forecasts of 5.3 percent, intensifying inflation worries after the CPI release. Leveraged liquidations approached $950 million (roughly Rs. 901 crore), while spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded over $261 million (roughly Rs. 248 crore) in outflows. A pullback in the 10-year Treasury yield to 5.1 percent from 5.36 percent supported the rebound. Meanwhile, wallets holding 10–10,000 BTC hit a record 20,338, pointing to stronger whale participation.”

Commenting on Bitcoin's recovery and the factors influencing its near-term direction, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “While September's US inflation rose to 3.7 percent and core CPI reached 2.6 percent, recent comments from Fed officials have eased expectations of an immediate rate hike, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield toward 5.08 percent. However, institutional sentiment remains cautious, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording $261.4 million (roughly Rs. 248 crore) in net outflows on October 14 [...] With the Fed's October 27–28 meeting approaching, interest-rate expectations, ETF flows, and broader risk appetite will likely determine Bitcoin's near-term direction.”

Discussing the impact of inflation and volatile institutional demand on the broader cryptocurrency market, Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said, “Bitcoin remains under pressure after hotter-than-expected US inflation revived concerns about further Federal Reserve tightening [...] Investors should avoid chasing rebounds during macro-driven volatility. Use staggered entries, keep position sizes measured, and watch ETF flows and Fed signals before committing more capital.”

Overall, analysts said Bitcoin's rebound is supported by easing Treasury yields and increased accumulation by large holders, but persistent inflation and volatile ETF flows continue to cloud the outlook. Bitcoin's $80,000 support level (roughly Rs. 75.87 lakh) remains important, while a move towards $83,000-$84,000 (roughly Rs. 78.72 lakh-Rs. 79.67 lakh) could indicate improving momentum.