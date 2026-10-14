Ripple Teams Up With Stripe’s Privy to Enable XRP Payments in Apps

Ripple's XRP Ledger has collaborated with Ripple and Stripe-acquired Privy, which provides wallet functionality for XRP and RLUSD in apps. According to Ripple, AI agents have conducted 13 million transactions on the ledger. The company revealed that it plans to integrate its programmable wallet technology into the XRP Ledger with the help of Ripple. Developers can use this integration to develop payment systems in their apps. The wallet company noted that the integration will enable both consumer-oriented finance solutions and payments by AI bots.

Privy Integration Will Support Consumer Wallets and AI-Driven Payments

Regarding the development of products based on XRPL, according to Privy, the provided infrastructure is intended for handling wallet generation, wallet management, and transaction signing using software. Products can be developed around XRP, Ripple's RLUSD, and other ledger items. The company also said, “With Privy, developers will be able to create and manage XRPL wallets programmatically, sign transactions, and build experiences using XRP, RLUSD, and other digital assets on XRPL.”

In consumer-facing applications, according to the provider, it is possible for fintech firms to provide embedded wallets that allow for payments via stablecoins without having to manage their own cryptographic keys for customers. The concept of Privy involves embedding the wallet features within the application that is being used, while also providing tools to developers so that they can manage the underlying blockchain transactions.

Besides consumer wallets, server-side wallets were also seen as a component of the integration by Privy. According to a statement issued by Privy, businesses could use the server-side wallets to help AI agents conduct transactions via payment systems like x402.

In its confirmation of the partnership, Ripple stated that its AI agents have made more than 13 million transactions and accounted for nearly a quarter of all transactions. “To date, it has processed 13 million agent payments, which now account for roughly 25 percent of network activity,” Ripple said.

The Linux Foundation announced that x402 would be governed by the Linux Foundation under an open governance model, following its contribution by Coinbase. The foundation also stated that developers, financial institutions, and cloud vendors would be able to take part in the decision-making process concerning the payment standard.

Ripple's July announcement also identified Stripe, Coinbase, Circle, Google, Visa, and Mastercard among the Premier Members. As covered at the time, Ripple had released its XRPL AI Starter Kit in June to help developers integrate AI applications with the ledger.