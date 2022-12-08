Technology News
loading

Spain Joins List of Nations Experimenting with CBDCs, Plans ‘Wholesale’ Twist

Wholesale CBDCs allow the banks issuing them, to hold reserves with a central bank.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 December 2022 15:46 IST
Spain Joins List of Nations Experimenting with CBDCs, Plans ‘Wholesale’ Twist

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Efraimstochter

CBDCs are the representation of any fiat currency, on a blockchain network

Highlights
  • Spain has not announced any dates around its test plans
  • Interested fintech firms can participate in the trials
  • Bank of Spain wishes to examine alignment of CBDC with present system

The Bank of Spain (BDE) has expressed its intentions of launching a test programme soon, that would examine the use cases of wholesale CBDC. The central bank has asked for proposals of collaborations from local fintech organisations that could potentially help the authorities conduct detailed examinations on its future CBDC. The list of nations, experimenting with their respective blockchain-based digital money, has been growing in recent times. Spain is the latest country to have joined this list.

CBDCs or central bank digital currencies are the representation of any fiat currency, on a blockchain network. Wholesale CBDCs allow the banks issuing them, to hold reserves with a central bank. This form of a CBDC is majorly used by financial institutions, rather than by the public for day-to-day use cases.

The BDE has named three points of focus for the text of Spain's CBDC trials. These are — triggering the movement of funds, checking the use of the CBDC in facilitating liquidation of finances, and examining the pros and cons of introducing a wholesale CBDC, CoinTelegraph said in a report.

The BDE has clarified that this test is its ‘exclusive' undertaking while the European Union (EU) continues with its own research and development around blockchain or crypto trials.

The results of this project will add to the internal research that the BDE is conducting around digital currencies. The aim is to find out if CBDCs can improve the existing digital economy systems.

Companies interested in participating with the BDE in this test are required to submit details on how they want to contribute by January 31, 2023.

While nations like Jamaica and Nigeria have already rolled-out their CBDCs, countries like India, China, Pakistan, and Japan are working briskly in testing their respective CBDCs.

It is however noteworthy, that Spain is the only nation that is testing a wholesale CBDC, that would be useful for the banks as opposed to traditional CBDCs, that trade for commercial purposes.

Transactions through CBDCs are expected to make the process faster while also keeping all blockchain-stored records, transparent and unalterable.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, CBDC, Spain, Wholesale CBDC
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
PlayStation to Host a Free Online Multiplayer Weekend From December 10 to 11
Featured video of the day
How Teaching Smartphone Photography Became a Career

Related Stories

Spain Joins List of Nations Experimenting with CBDCs, Plans ‘Wholesale’ Twist
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Smartphones Launched in India: Details
  3. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  4. Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20: Details
  5. Amazon Launches Its 11th Generation Kindle Reader in India
  6. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. Wonder Woman 3 No Longer Moving Forward at DC Studios: Report
  8. Interview: Raja Koduri on Intel's Arc GPUs and Where AI Is Leading Us
  9. iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 Debut With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Know More
  10. iQoo Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in China
#Latest Stories
  1. China-Based APT41 Hacker Group Stole $20 Million Worth of US COVID-19 Relief Funds: Report
  2. Foxconn Reports Fall in Sales After Disruption Over Protests at China iPhone Plant
  3. FBI Nabs Blockparty CTO Rikesh Thapa for Stealing BTC Worth $1 Million, Defrauding Employer
  4. iQoo Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched in China: Price, Specifications
  5. Global Smartphone Production Declined by 11 Percent in Q3 2022: Trendforce
  6. iQoo 11 Pro, iQoo 11 With E6 2K LTPO 4.0 Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Must Take Down 'Manifestly Inaccurate' Search Results if Proven by Users, EU Top Court Says
  8. Biden Administration Tells US Supreme Court Section 230 of Communications Decency Act Has Limits
  9. Spain Joins List of Nations Experimenting with CBDCs, Plans ‘Wholesale’ Twist
  10. Nokia X10, Nokia X20 Reportedly Receiving Android 13 Stable Update: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.