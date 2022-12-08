Technology News
loading

Maharashtra Government to Use NFT Tech to Store Health Data, Partners With Algorand Blockchain

Released in 2019, Algorand is a green, proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 December 2022 13:01 IST
Maharashtra Government to Use NFT Tech to Store Health Data, Partners With Algorand Blockchain

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Darshak Pandya

The Algorand blockchain vouches to be carbon negative and clean

Highlights
  • Algorand Foundation recently held a conference in Dubai
  • The blockchain body claimed to have seen support from Indians
  • Meanwhile, Indian states are opening experiments in the blockchain sector

India is exploring the use-cases of blockchain technology to harness its potential to maximum. The government of Maharashtra has teamed-up with the Algorand blockchain and MAPay, which is a healthcare technology firm, to store health data as NFTs. The Ministry of Public Health and Family Welfare under the Government of Maharashtra will be releasing 100 million NFTs in the first phase of this initiative. The development comes after Algorand claimed to have seen tonnes of blockchain supporters from India in its Decipher conference that was recently held in Dubai.

Released in 2019, Algorand is a green, proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain. The developers of the blockchain claim to enable the convergence between decentralised finance (DeFi) and traditional finance.

NFTs will help eliminate intermediaries in the healthcare system that routinely cause bottlenecks, introduce risk, and drive-up costs for all parties including patients, health care providers, insurance companies, and banks,” an official statement about the initiative said.

The Algorand blockchain vouches to be carbon negative, without having witnessed any zero time since its launch.

The Algorand Foundation has appointed Anil Kakani as the country head to oversee all of its India operations.

Saving patient details on the blockchain would not only be unchangeable but will also bring more transparency to the overall system.

MAPay, meanwhile, is already working with healthcare providers in the US to move related data on the blockchain.

"This use case is a perfect real-world application of blockchain technology. The impact on individuals and society as a whole is what we wake up to accomplish every day,” said Michael Dershem, the CEO of MAPay, commenting on the partnership.

Members of the United Nations have also applauded India's step to open experiments in the blockchain technology.

“This technology is transformational. Its transference and acceptance globally once seemed unimaginable; but now it is within reach,” Sabine Kapasi, UN Health Policy and Governance Strategy lead has noted.

This is not the first time that the government of Maharashtra has dived deeper into testing the distributed leger technology.

In March this year, the Polygon blockchain was chosen by the Maharashtrian government to issue caste certificates in the Etapalli village and Gadchiroli district.

The move aimed at curbing the ‘menace of forgeries' and ‘identify the right beneficiaries for delivery of government schemes'.

The technology is garnering the attention of other state authorities in India as well.

The Firozabad police, back in October, announced the launch of a new complaint forum, that is built on the Polygon blockchain. All details filed on the blockchain network cannot be altered or edited. This would ensure consistency in details around the cases that would come under investigation.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, NFTs, Maharashtra Government, Algorand Blockchain
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
iPhone Repairs: French Environmental Campaign Group File Complaint Against Apple Over 'Wasteful Practices'
Featured video of the day
The Future of Glass is Here, And A Review of The Asus ROG Phone 6

Related Stories

Maharashtra Government to Use NFT Tech to Store Health Data, Partners With Algorand Blockchain
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. Realme 10 Pro+ Price in India Teased to Be Below Rs. 25,000 Ahead of Launch
  3. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  4. Apple Announces End-to-End Encrypted iCloud Backups, Security Key Support
  5. iOS 16.2 RC Update Enables 5G for Beta Testers on iPhone 12 and Above
  6. Hackers Failed to Take Down ICMR Website Despite 6,000 Attempts: Official
  7. Infinix Zero Series Launch Event Set for December 20: Details
  8. Oppo Find N2 Series Launch Set for December 15, Design Teased
  9. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G May Launch as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Avatar Feature Rolling Out to Users With Support for 36 Customisable Stickers
  2. Instagram to Inform Creators When Posts Are Blocked From Being Recommended to Other Users
  3. ChatGPT Can Fool Humans Even When It's Wrong, Backs Up Assertions With Fake Quotes
  4. Wonder Woman 3 Reportedly Scrapped at DC Studios as James Gunn, Peter Safran Plan the Future
  5. Maharashtra Government to Use NFT Tech to Store Health Data, Partners With Algorand Blockchain
  6. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G With 120Hz Displays, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. iPhone Repairs: French Environmental Campaign Group File Complaint Against Apple Over 'Wasteful Practices'
  8. Apple Brings 5G Support to Beta Testers in India with iOS 16.2 RC Update, Adds Karaoke-Like Sing Feature
  9. Meta in Big Tech Club but Dwarfed by 'Giant Tech' Company Apple, Nick Clegg Says
  10. Ariyippu Trailer: Kunchacko Boban Malayalam Movie to Stream December 16 on Netflix
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.