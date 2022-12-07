Technology News
Warner Music, Polygon Team Up to Launch Web3 Music Platform ‘LGND’

The upcoming LGND Web3 platform is will be launched as a mobile app, but will also be available on the Web.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 7 December 2022 15:24 IST
Warner Music, Polygon Team Up to Launch Web3 Music Platform 'LGND'

Photo Credit: Polygon

The Polygon blockchain was co-created by Indian developers

  • LGND Web3 music platform will allow artists to release NFTs
  • NFTs built on any blockchain will be supported in a proprietary player
  • Polygon will bring low gas fees and faster transactions on LGND

LGND Music, a Web3 music platform, will be launched by Warner Music Group in partnership with Polygon. The LGND Web3 platform, that will be launched in January 2023, will support NFTs built on any blockchain in a ‘proprietary player'. The Polygon blockchain, made by Indian developers Jaynti Kanani, Sandeep Nailwal, Anurag Arjun, and Mihailo Bjelic, is an eco-friendly, proof-of-stake blockchain. Its selection by Warner Music is aimed at offering lower gas fees and faster transactions on the LGND Web3 platform.

The upcoming Web3 platform is will be launched as a mobile app, but the service will also be available on the Web. Select Warner Music artsists, will be able to release NFTs for their fans and interact with people via specially curated experiences.

An official announcement about this multi-year partnership was tweeted by Polygon on Tuesday.

The LGND Web3 music platform is designed to provide music enthusiasts a ‘virtual vinyl' on-the-go.

“With a seamless, easy-to-use on-ramp, you can buy and own music tokens, even if you're not familiar with digital collectibles. Web3 has the power to transform the music industry for both artists and fans. This pioneering partnership between Polygon, LGND, and WMG represents an exciting milestone in the music industry,” Polygon's tweet further added.

As for Warner Music, that was launched in 2003, this is not their first Web3-focussed collaboration. In January this year, the record company partnered The Sandbox metaverse to give artists a portal to make digital appearances at virtual music concerts there.

The Web3 sector has managed capture the attention of several international music artists in recent times.

Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Ariana Grande, Eminem, and Madonna are among singers that have been dabbling in the NFT and the metaverse. Hence, it is not all that surprising that the Warner Music is trying to strengthen its roots in the Web3 sector.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Polygon, Warner Music, Metaverse, NFT, Web3, LGND
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Apple Car Won't Be Fully Autonomous Self-Driving Vehicle, Launch Delayed to 2026: Report
