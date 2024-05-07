Technology News

What is TBTC Bitcoin Testnet and Why Do Developers Think It Needs a Revamp?

On the testnet Bitcoin, the speed of transactions is significantly higher than the original mainnet.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2024 17:54 IST
What is TBTC Bitcoin Testnet and Why Do Developers Think It Needs a Revamp?

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Kanchanara

The TBTC testnet has not been reset for the last thirteen years

Highlights
  • The TBTC testnet is handled by Bitcoin custodian firm named Casa
  • tBTC tokens are native to the testnet blockchain
  • The TBTC testnet is also called Testnet3
Advertisement

Casa, a Bitcoin custodian firm based in the US, operates a separate and parallel version of the Bitcoin blockchain called the TBTC testnet. This technology supports tBTC tokens, which have no financial value linked to them but come in handy for conducting tests around new protocols that could be supported on the Bitcoin blockchain. In fact, the full form of TBTC is ‘testnet Bitcoin'. Casa's cofounder and blockchain developer Jameson Lopp, in a recent blogpost, said that this TBTC testnet urgently requires a configuration revamp.

The TBTC testnet helps developers figure out the working of potentially usable blockchain solutions. This testnest is used for the testing and development of these solutions. On the testnet Bitcoin, the speed of transactions is significantly higher than the original mainnet. To put things in perspective, an average of 144 blocks are reportedly produced on the Bitcoin mainnet on a daily basis, whereas on the other hand, the TBTC is capable of producing over 10,000 blocks per day.

Because of the speed of processing blocks, the testnet has already logged the block height of 2,811,000. For Bitcoin's mainnet to reach this block height, the blockchain would reportedly need to wait till year 2061. This development has resulted in the drop of reward tokens earned by testnet miners to almost zero – making the testnet almost unusable for developers. Consequently, the number of tBTC tokens – which can be exchanged for BTC and are native to the testnet, have become extremely scarce because miners are not adding new blocks. Presently, the block reward for these testnet miners stands at only ~0.006 TBTC.

As per Casa chief, Lopp, “Testnet coins are supposed to be plentiful and free so that developers can experiment and test their Bitcoin software without having to spend money or put real value at risk when debugging software. It's time to reset Bitcoin's test network, also known as ‘testnet' or ‘testnet3' to be more specific.”

The TBTC testnet has not been reconfigured in the last thirteen years.

“People have been using it (the testnet) for airdrops and other activities promising actual value. This has created economic demand for TBTC. People are buying / selling TBTC on multiple sites. Testnet has a weird quirk we should fix because it's somewhat responsible for getting us to this point,” Lopp has noted in his blog post.

As of now, it remains unclear by when this blockchain revamp work start on the TBTC and what would be the outcomes of this for the developers using it to design Bitcoin-compatible protocols.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, TBTC Testnet
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale Ends Tonight: Top Discounts, Deals and Offers on Efficient Appliances to Save Power

Related Stories

What is TBTC Bitcoin Testnet and Why Do Developers Think It Needs a Revamp?
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme to Bring Back Its GT Series to India With the GT 6 Lineup
  2. These Apple, Samsung Phones Were the Best-Selling Handsets in Q1 2024
  3. Apple's 'Let Loose' iPad Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  4. OnePlus 13 Alleged Render Shows Revamped Rear Design
  5. Realme GT Neo 6 Officially Teased; Key Features Revealed
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset With Generative AI Engine Unveiled
  7. Lenovo Tab K11 With 7,040mAh Battery Goes Official in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Robinhood’s Crypto Trading Venture Lands Under Legal Scanner: Details
  2. What is TBTC Bitcoin Testnet and Why Do Developers Think It Needs a Revamp?
  3. Realme GT 6 Flagship Series Officially Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  4. MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset With On-Device Generative AI Processing Capabilities Unveiled
  5. Bitcoin Crosses One Billion Transactions Milestone First Time Since Its Inception in 2009
  6. Microsoft MAI-1 AI Model With 500 Billion Parameters Could Soon Be Unveiled: Report
  7. Lenovo Tab K11 With 7,040mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC Launched in India
  8. OpenAI Tipped to Be Working on a ChatGPT-Powered AI Search Engine to Rival Google Search
  9. Apple Pencil Pro Name Spotted on Japanese Website Ahead of 'Let Loose' Event
  10. RBI Governor Says Permanent Deletion of Transactions Would Make CBDCs Like Cash Notes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »